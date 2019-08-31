Oh to be a young mother with tons of energy. Not to mention, it bears noting, a bunch of supportive family to help you out if that boundless energy ever does run out. Such is the case of pregnant Kendra Duggar taking Garrett to his first theme park. Yes, okay, I'm exhausted just thinking about strolling around a hot theme park with a 1-year-old and a pregnant belly. But I guess I'm not 21 years old with a pile of helping hands waiting in the wings. I hope that didn't sound resentful.

Kendra Caldwell married Counting On star Joe Duggar, son of the famously prolific Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar, in September 2017. They welcomed their first baby, little boy Garrett, in June 2018 when Kendra was just 19 years old and Joe was 23. Little boy Garrett was 10 months old in April when Kendra and Joe announced they were expecting their second child, which Kendra admitted was a bit of a shock in a video posted to the Duggar family website, "When I found out that we were expecting, at first I was really shocked and then I was super excited and then I just couldn’t believe it was really happening. It was so many emotions. We are so thrilled.”

And it looks like expecting a second baby hasn't exactly slowed the couple down any, since they took little Garrett to Silver Dollar City theme park on Thursday. If you've ever been to a theme park with a 1-year-old, you know. That is some courageous stuff.

The couple looked like they were having lots of fun at the 1880's-inspired theme park in Branson, Missouri, where guests can enjoy more than 40 thrill rides and attractions. While it looks as though there are a whole lot of rides for older kids and adults, there are a few things on offer for little ones like Garrett as well. Attractions like the Firehouse Splash Pad, the spinning Happy Frogs ride, and a Homestead Animal Barnyard where Garrett might get the chance to meet some furry friends. His grandfather Jim Bob Duggar seemed to be enjoying one of the rides with Garrett too, although the young boy himself looked less than enthused by the ride. Still... his parents got some cute pictures out of it and isn't that sort of what it's all about when you take your 1-year-old out for the day?

Kendra and Joe are expecting their second baby, a little girl, in November, which is just a few months away. Which means life is going to change considerably, something they both already know as people who grew up in big families. They shared a statement on the Duggar Family website after announcing the sex of their second baby, saying:

Parenting has already proven to be more wonderful than we could have dreamed. Even though we come from large families, there is nothing like having your own children. We are so thrilled that a little girl will be joining our family! Garrett is going to be such a great big brother.

For right now, though, it's just the little family of three. And while it might seem ambitious to head out to a theme park for the day with a 1-year-old while you're pregnant, I think Kendra knows it will be easier now than it will in a few months.

Plus it looks like she has plenty of back up. So that's not so bad.