It’s celebrations galore for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The couple, who recently welcomed Baby Archie into the world, is celebrating their first anniversary today in addition to being new parents. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their official wedding photos to mark one year of marriage, giving everyone an inside look behind their wedding day.

The couple posted a series of photos on their Instagram account early today to mark their first wedding anniversary. The mostly black-and-white pics formatted into a video montage give followers a closer look at the special day one year ago, with snapshots of the couple getting ready to exchange vows, celebrating with a kiss after they tied the knot, and taking photos with family. “One year ago today… ” the montage begins, and even shows snippets of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smiling separately in what can only be understood as anticipation and happiness to become one.

“Today marks the one year anniversary of the wedding of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” the Instagram post says. “Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at St George’s Chapel within the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 19th, 2018.” In the post, the couple thanks their followers for “all of the love and support” that they received from “around the world.” “Each of you made this day even more meaningful,” the Duke and Duchess added.

Indeed, one photo even shows a countless number of onlookers waving British and American flags on the couple’s wedding day to celebrate their union.

The montage also features the song “This Little Light of Mine,” which was chosen by the couple for their recessional on their big day.

The wedding, which took place last year at Windsor Castle, was anticipated by the BBC to attract approximately 1.9 billion watchers from across the world. According to Nielsen, an estimated 29.2 million people in the United States alone tuned in early Saturday morning last year to see the two marry, topping the last royal wedding when Prince William married Kate Middleton in 2011.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Among the attendees at the big event were Oprah Winfrey, British actor Idris Elba, and even famous tennis player Serena Williams, according to Variety. George and Amal Clooney, David and Victoria Beckham, Priyanka Chopra, and co-stars from Meghan Markle’s TV series Suits including Gina Torres and Abigail Spencer also attended the wedding.

In addition to celebrating their first anniversary today, the couple is also adjusting to parenthood. The royal duo welcomed their first child, a son, nearly only two weeks prior to their wedding anniversary on May 6. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born at 5:26 a.m. on Monday, May 6, at 7 lbs. 3 oz., and his arrival was celebrated around the globe. The two, who recently released Archie’s birth certificate, gleamed over their new son and glowed as new parents in an interview with reporters a few days following the announcement. “Parenting is amazing,” Prince Harry told reporters. “We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.” Markle at the time said that she was blessed with the “two best guys in the world” and described being a mother to Archie as “magic.”

Now, the new parents are also rejoicing in their one remarkable year together as husband and wife.