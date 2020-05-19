It's easy to feel like the world is standing still right now, but believe it or not, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are already celebrating their second wedding anniversary.But considering everything that's happened for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex over the past year, it's likely they'll mark the day in a private, low-key way. But one person involved in their wedding day did share a sweet shout-out.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tied the knot on May 19, 2018, in a beautiful ceremony that went on to become one of the most iconic royal weddings of all time. Due to their laid-back attitudes and willingness to push the envelope when it comes to royal protocol, the pair had a day as special as they are. From holding hands throughout the ceremony to including non-royal members of the wedding party, Markle and Prince Harry created their own version of normal from the beginning. And that determination to do what they felt worked best for them ultimately led the couple to step down as senior working royals back in March. And just two years after their wedding, a lot has changed for them.

Markle and Prince Harry now share a beautiful baby boy, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, who was born just shy of a year before their first wedding anniversary. The little family is now quarantining in their new home in Los Angeles, delivering meals to needy people in their community, as they wait out the pandemic and work towards building their new lives together in North America.

But what does that mean for their anniversary celebrations this year? Well, for one thing, it sounds like there will be no new official photo released for the occasion like there was last year — likely because they are no longer using their Sussex Royal Instagram account. Rather, a source close to the couple reportedly told Town & Country that "they’ll be spending a quiet day as a family."

Last year, however, the couple marked their first wedding anniversary with a sweet photo slideshow on Instagram. "Thank you for all of the love and support from so many of you around the world. Each of you made this day even more meaningful," Markle and Prince Harry shared at the time.

Although Prince Harry and Markle didn't share a photo or post on their special day, Claire Ptak — owner of the Violet bakery in east London and baker who created the masterpiece that was Markle and Harry's wedding cake — shared a sweet throwback to the event with a photo of herself standing next to the cake.

"A very Happy 2nd Anniversary to Harry and Meghan. My dream job got even better that day," she captioned the post, along with a shout-out to designer Simone Rocha who supplied her dress for the ceremony.

Prince Harry and Markle have seen and done a lot in the first two years of their marriage — from international travel, to starting a family, and restarting their careers outside of the royal bubble. But there is still much on the horizon for the happy couple and hopefully the world will get an occasional glimpse at their next year together.