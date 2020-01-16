If you were placing bets on whether the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge would ever add a fourth little sweetheart to their adorable brood, it sounds like we may finally have an answer. According to a recent chat Kate Middleton had with a royal fan, Prince William is apparently done having kids, so there's that.

Middleton and Prince William were at an official engagement at the Khidmat Centre in Bradford, Yorkshire on Wednesday when the topic of more children apparently came up. I would guess they were probably a bit relieved that this was the topic on hand rather than that other big issue plaguing the royal family right now — Prince Harry's decision to step back from his senior royal role with his wife Meghan Markle.

Instead, Middleton was having a pleasant conversation with royal fan Josh Mcpalce, who reportedly told her that he had sent cards to her after the birth of each of her three children over the years, according to People. Perhaps he was wondering if he needed to get his pen ready to write another in the near future, because Middleton reportedly told him that she doesn't think "William wants any more" kids, as People reported.

Middleton has clearly loved being a mom to 6-year-old son Prince George, 4-year-old daughter Princess Charlotte, and 1-year-old son Prince Louis, a role she's previously said is an emotional one. For instance, according to Hello! Magazine, Middleton said in a 2017 speech at the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists that "nothing can really prepare you for you the sheer overwhelming experience of what it means to become a mother. It is full of complex emotions of joy, exhaustion, love, and worry, all mixed together."

Now that doesn't mean Middleton hasn't caught a case of baby fever recently. Last May, in fact, she admitted to feeling a "bit broody" in Northern Ireland when faced with an adorable baby, according to The Mirror, which is a British way of saying she could be hankering for another little one. Although it's important to add that she thought Prince William might be "slightly worried" if she mentioned another child, as The Mirror reported, which makes sense since three kids is a lot of work. And Middleton did recently admit that her youngest Prince Louis wants to go with her wherever she goes, so adding another baby would certainly add a heap of work.

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Now if Prince William changes his mind on the matter, it's not as though it's unprecedented for a member of the royal family to have a fourth child. Queen Elizabeth II herself welcomed her youngest child Prince Edward, her fourth child, when she was 37 years old.

A fourth royal child sounds great to me, but of course I'm not the one who has to raise it. So I'll just have to bide my time and see if Middleton's broodiness wins out in the end.