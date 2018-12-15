Princess Charlotte's Adorable Christmas Card Sweater Is Surprisingly Meaningful

The royal family are clearly in full-on holiday mode these days. They've been decorating all of their castles and manors and such with gorgeous Christmas trees, as well as spending their working hours visiting local charities to spread Christmas cheer. And of course, they're also sharing their yearly Christmas greeting cards. While all of the cards are beautiful, there's one that naturally stands out in my mind: The Cambridge family card, for so many reasons (not least of which are those sweet kids and their outfits). And Princess Charlotte's adorable Christmas card sweater choice did not disappoint. Not only is it classic and lovely, it's also very meaningful.

Kate Middleton and Prince William posed for a gorgeous outdoor Christmas picture on the grounds of their country home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk County, alongside their three children. Obviously they all looked sunshine-y and happy and adorable and oh my God, can we also talk about how big 8-month-old Prince Louis has gotten since he was last seen by the public? Sitting on his mother's lap in a light blue sweater with shorts and (how much do you love this?) warm cable-knit tights, Prince Louis looks like the happiest baby around.

And now that we're talking about outfits, let's get down to it. Because the entire family looks like an ad for a clothing company and lifestyle I desperately covet but cannot afford. Check out 5-year-old Prince George in his light washed jeans (not even shorts, guys, he's so grown up!), olive green sweater and rubber boots. Both Middleton and Prince William are casual in jeans and huge smiles... but as usual, it's 3-year-old Princess Charlotte's little sweater that is perhaps the most noteworthy. Not just because it's a cute little navy cardigan, but also because she's worn it before.

The princess wore the very same navy cardigan with white trim for her birthday portrait with baby brother Prince Louis. But that's not the only reason this sweater is special. In true, frugal, Kate Middleton fashion, it's also a hand-me-down from her older brother. Here it is on Prince George in a 2016 official photo with Queen Elizabeth to celebrate her 90th birthday, as per Town and Country:

Princess Charlotte's sweater isn't the only Prince George hand-me-down on display in the picture, either. Prince Louis is wearing a pair of his older brother's navy boots that he wore on a visit to Sydney's Taronga Zoo in 2014, as per The Sun.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Cambridges are actually quite well known for reusing clothing, both for their children and themselves. Middleton might be a fashion icon, but she's also not afraid to recycle some of her most precious wardrobe items. Like her beloved Penelope Chivers riding boots, for instance.

Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I truly loved putting my kids in hand-me-downs as a mom of four, and I really appreciate the fact that the Cambridges are doing their part to make it more of a thing. Because, in my experience, kids just want to be comfortable in well-worn clothes. They don't want to have to get all gussied up in fancy attire. For proof, please see the relaxed look on all the Cambridge kids' faces.

After experiencing a traumatic c-section, this mother sought out a doula to support her through her second child’s delivery. Watch as that doula helps this mom reclaim the birth she felt robbed of with her first child, in Episode Three of Romper's Doula Diaries, Season Two, below. Visit Bustle Digital Group's YouTube page for more episodes, launching Mondays in December.