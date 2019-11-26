The force is already with you, I know, but brace yourselves, because now it’s also in your kitchen. Williams Sonoma just dropped five special-edition Star Wars-themed Instant Pots, and they’re almost as cute as Baby Yoda.

If there was ever a time to own more than one pressure cooker, it’s now, because the new collection includes pots inspired by Darth Vader, R2-D2, BB-8, Chewbacca, and a Stormtrooper. You can use your favorite character to whip up quick and delicious meals all from the comfort of a galaxy far, far away (aka your kitchen).

These gadgets are the latest edition to join Williams Sonoma’s Star Wars product line which includes a Le Creuset Mini Round Cocotte made to look like R2-D2™, a Darth Vader toaster, and a Millenial Falcon waffle maker, because seriously, why not?

The holiday season is all about giving and spreading joy and the Star Wars-themed Instant Pots are sure to bring a smile to anyone lucky enough to unwrap one. It's safe to assume that these cookers will be added to many-a fans holiday wishlists, so you’ll want to get your hands on one as soon as possible.

The entire collection is now available online for pre-order with the iconic pots shipping and launching in-store on Dec. 13.

The prices vary by size (and incidentally, by character) but 6-quart R2-D2, Stormtrooper, and Darth Vader retail for $100 each, the smallest option, a 3-quart BB-8 goes for $80, and the 8-quart behemoth that is Chewbacca costs $120.

It can be easy to forget when awed by a collector's item that these Instant Pots are actually quite useful. They have seven functions and can handle everything from pressure cooking dishes up to six times faster to sautéing to slow cooking.

So throw your hair in two side buns a la Princess Leia, tie a Darth Vader Apron around your kid's waist, and may the soup be with you (in 20 minutes or less).