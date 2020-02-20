Just when we thought we'd reached peak Baby Yoda merch, Hasbro revealed a toy that's so darling it might just have the power to wipe out the dark side for good. Introducing: Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition.

That's right, the pint-sized green fella, made famous in the Disney+ series Mandalorian, can be yours (or your kid's — surely, they'll share) thanks to the American toy and board game company. The moving figure was unveiled at the New York Toy Fair and announced on Good Morning America.

This new animated figure seriously looks and talks like the real Baby Yoda. "Touching the top of his head activates over 25 sound and motion combinations, including happy and excited sounds, giggles, babbles, and more, while the toy’s head moves up and down, ears move back and forth, and eyes open and close," a press release reports. Baby Yoda will even close its eyes, raise its hands, and take a "Force Nap," as the company is playfully calling it, when you lie it down. Appropriate for ages 4 and up, Baby Yoda will retail for $60 when it hits later this year. (One word of warning: however, like all good toys, this one does requires two AAA batteries.)

While you unfortunately can't run out to the store and pick one of these adorable little guys today, you can pre-order The Child on Hasbro Pulse (the site currently says it will be available to ship on December 20, 2020).

As if that weren't enough to blow a kid's intergalactic mind, animatronic Baby Yoda (not to be confused with a droid, mind you) is just one in a series of new Mandalorian-themed merchandise from Hasbro.

The company is also releasing other "Baby Yoda" toys, like Star Wars The Child Talking Plush toy, Star Wars The Child 6.5-Inch Figure, Star Wars The Bounty Collection, The Child 2.2-inch Collectibles, and Star Wars: The Black Series The Child Figure. Not to mention Operation: Star Wars edition and Trouble: Star Wars edition, perfect for the uber fan in your life. So make those pre-orders now, and if you just can't wait, you can always take comfort in a pair of Baby Yoda-themed Toms or a pair of Baby Yoda Mickey Mouse ears.