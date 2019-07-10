If you're looking for a way to feel super groovy this summer, Starbucks has you covered. For a limited time only (just days, people), you can sip on a rainbow-swirled Starbucks Tie-Dye Frappuccino and savor the sweet flavors of summer while supplies last.

In recent years, Starbucks has released multiple limited edition Frappuccinos that have filled your Instagram feed with dreamy colors. Just last spring, Starbucks read your fortune when they handed you the turquoise marbled cup of peach-flavored perfection that was the Crystal Ball Frappuccino. And for Halloween, Starbucks had our heads spinning with their ghoulish Zombie Frappuccino. Last, but certainly not least, was the magical Frappuccino that started the limited edition frap phase — The Unicorn Frappuccino way back in the good 'ol days of April 2017.

Not unlike its colorful predecessors, the Tie-Dye Frappuccino will be a creme-based drink with flavors that match the season. It's summertime, y'all and the Tie-Dye Frappuccino promises to bring more tropical vibes than a week in Cabo all packaged in one chromatic cup. The tropical fruit-flavored beverage boasts red, yellow, and blue swirls that will be unique to each and every Tie-Dye Frappuccino made. The drink is topped with vanilla-flavored whipped cream that is then dusted with red, yellow, and blue powder. My Crystal Ball Frappuccino told me that there may be some competition over on Instagram to see whose Tie-Dye Frappuccino will look the grooviest.

The summery spectacle gets its rad primary colors from red beets, turmeric, and spirulina, according to Starbucks. You may already be familiar with the health benefits of beets and turmeric, but did you know that spirulina is also packed with nutrients and antioxidants? According to Healthline, spirulina also has connection to NASA, as astronauts proposed growing it in space back in 1988, causing an increase in the product's popularity. This summer marks the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing back in 1969, an era when tie-died everything reigned supreme, so the space program connection of this ingredient is either a happy accident or Starbucks drink designers are just as creative as can be.

The Tie-Dye Frappuccino promises to transport you to a tropical hippie paradise when you sport this summer's ultimate Starbucks accessory, and they're on sale now in the United States and Canada. Whether your typical go-to order is a venti, extra shot, double pump, upside down Caramel Latte, or you tend to go the more chill route with a Teavana Green Iced Tea, you're going to want to deviate for just a hot second and try this far-out frap.

Just like previous limited edition Frappuccinos, Starbucks will only be serving their Tie-Dye Frappuccinos while supplies last. Remember the illustrious Unicorn Frappuccino? My sister-in-law and her daughter drove all around Houston hunting the mythical drink before it disappeared from our lives forever, finally finding a Starbucks inside of a Target store that still had ingredients left to make one just two days after the release of the gorgeous confection. When Starbucks says limited, they mean limited. So, what are you waiting for? Go get your groove on before it's too late!