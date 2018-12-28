Target's After-Christmas Sale Features 50 Percent Off On Toys, Clothes, & More, So Get Out That Gift Card
Do all your friends and family know that you, like most other people, think that Target is the Mecca and did they give you copious amounts of Target gift cards for Christmas? First of all, I’m jealous. Second of all, everyone’s favorite store is inviting all of you gift card-toting people to do some holiday TLC shopping for yourself and to check out Target’s after-Christmas sale, which includes 50 percent off of toys, clothes, beauty, and more. Merry Christmas again, you filthy animals.
And that's not all: Target is also taking 25 percent off home, furniture, patio, floor care, and storage bins... because once you go nuts in Target, you know you’re going to need some of those. How about some denim? Women’s denim is starting at $20, men’s denim is starting at $25, and kids’ and toddlers’ denim is starting at just $8. Plus, buying those not-so-fun but definitely very-much-needed items can get you even more free cash, like a $20 gift card if you spend $100 on diapers, training pants, wipes, or other toiletries for your kid. (Another gift card to add to your collection!) Enjoy the savings, whether you dig walking around Target with your Starbucks coffee for some “you” time, or you prefer shopping online at home on your couch. You don’t want to miss this after-Christmas sale going on at Target.
1Women's Knit Top
Women's Long Sleeve Lace Front Knit Top - Xhilaration™
Feel fabulous about this long-sleeved lacy top. Not only will you look amazing wearing it, but it's only 12 bucks right now!
2Men's Travel Pants
Men's Slim Fit Travel Pants - C9 Champion®
Good quality men's work pants that are also not super expensive are hard to find. Target's got you covered. For just $20, the man in your life can have some slim fit travel pants.
3Toddler Black Panther Booties
Toddler Boys' Black Panther Bootie Slipper - Black
Your kid will be so stoked to have these Black Panther bootie slippers to wear around the house. Just like a genuine super hero.
4Kids' Dress
Girls' Short Sleeve Open Neck Dress - art class™ Black
This super cute piece can be dressed up or down to meet any of your kid's needs wardrobe needs. And at just $8, you might as well pick up a few of these dresses (since little ones do have a knack for messing up clothes).
5Melissa & Doug Play Store
Melissa & Doug Deluxe One Stop Shop Play Store Set - 63pc
Now this is a steal. Melissa & Doug is a pretty hot commodity in our household, and when my son is older, I'd love to get him this store set, especially for this price. Perhaps I should buy it now and store it in the basement?
6Black Radiance CC Creams
This gorgeous foundation will provide flawless looking skin in just a few minutes. Plus, it's free of phthalates, paraben, oil, talc, and fragrance.
7Target Beauty Box
Target Beauty Box™ - Holiday - Let It Glow
Give yourself the gift of pampering and beauty with Target's Let It Go Beauty Box. This box comes with a Vitamin C mask, "Make Prem Comfort Air Mask Sheet," an "Every Day Bouncy Sheet Mask," a "Panda Eye Mask," and a "Melt Me Softly" nose strip.
8Baby Tiger Bibs
Baby Boys' 3pk Tiger Bib - Just One You® (Made By Carter's)
Most babies need bibs, given the fact they're drool machines, but why settle for boring old-fashioned bibs when you can get these adorable bandana bibs that look like tigers? Plus at $4, you just can't say no.
9Bodysuits
Baby Boys' 3pk Bodysuit - Just One You® (Made By Carter's)
Another thing babies have to have? Onesies. Well, bodysuits to be exact. This three-pack of body suits is the perfect addition to your baby's growing wardrobe. They're comfortable for baby, go with anything, and are inexpensive for parents. Win-win.
10Baby Bows
Baby Girls' 3pk Soft Sparkle Bow Headwrap - Just One You® made by carter's Pink/Gray
These baby bows are too cute for words. And at just $3, there's no reason you can't stock up your supply, especially since we all know how easy it is to lose them as soon as you put them on your baby's head.
