Do all your friends and family know that you, like most other people, think that Target is the Mecca and did they give you copious amounts of Target gift cards for Christmas? First of all, I’m jealous. Second of all, everyone’s favorite store is inviting all of you gift card-toting people to do some holiday TLC shopping for yourself and to check out Target’s after-Christmas sale, which includes 50 percent off of toys, clothes, beauty, and more. Merry Christmas again, you filthy animals.

And that's not all: Target is also taking 25 percent off home, furniture, patio, floor care, and storage bins... because once you go nuts in Target, you know you’re going to need some of those. How about some denim? Women’s denim is starting at $20, men’s denim is starting at $25, and kids’ and toddlers’ denim is starting at just $8. Plus, buying those not-so-fun but definitely very-much-needed items can get you even more free cash, like a $20 gift card if you spend $100 on diapers, training pants, wipes, or other toiletries for your kid. (Another gift card to add to your collection!) Enjoy the savings, whether you dig walking around Target with your Starbucks coffee for some “you” time, or you prefer shopping online at home on your couch. You don’t want to miss this after-Christmas sale going on at Target.