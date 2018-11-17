I can't believe Thanksgiving is almost here. I'm hosting for the first time with a 6-month-old baby, because I'm nuts. Of course I'm excited, too, but with so much to do, I'm bound to forget something. Which reminds me, I need to start getting our official Thanksgiving outfits together. (Since I'm cooking, I should be allowed to wear pajamas all day, right?) If you just realized that Thanksgiving is right around the corner and your kids still need something to wear, you'll definitely want to check out all the fun and festive Thanksgiving looks for kids from Target. Especially because they're all under $20! Hey, turkey and all the fixings can get pretty pricey, especially when you're saving up for holiday presents. I feel you, don't worry.

Festive but not in a super obvious way, these ensembles mix autumn-inspired colors with prints and patterns ranging from cute to classic. But perhaps most importantly of all, this line looks super comfortable (which, as far as I'm concerned, is an absolutely essential quality in a Thanksgiving ensemble). Soft fabrics and flexible styles accommodate bellies full macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, rolls, mashed potatoes, and more; plus, nothing is so stiff or fancy that kids won't be able to run around and burn off that sugar high from the marshmallows on the sweet potatoes. There's something for every kid, too, no matter their age — from babies to toddlers to big kids. And they're all affordable, too (because we know how fast kids grow out of their clothes). Finally, most of these can be worn more than one day a year... so it's a win-win. And for that, we can all be thankful!