Target's Thanksgiving Looks For Kids Include Cozy Sweaters, Colorful Tops & More For Under $20
I can't believe Thanksgiving is almost here. I'm hosting for the first time with a 6-month-old baby, because I'm nuts. Of course I'm excited, too, but with so much to do, I'm bound to forget something. Which reminds me, I need to start getting our official Thanksgiving outfits together. (Since I'm cooking, I should be allowed to wear pajamas all day, right?) If you just realized that Thanksgiving is right around the corner and your kids still need something to wear, you'll definitely want to check out all the fun and festive Thanksgiving looks for kids from Target. Especially because they're all under $20! Hey, turkey and all the fixings can get pretty pricey, especially when you're saving up for holiday presents. I feel you, don't worry.
Festive but not in a super obvious way, these ensembles mix autumn-inspired colors with prints and patterns ranging from cute to classic. But perhaps most importantly of all, this line looks super comfortable (which, as far as I'm concerned, is an absolutely essential quality in a Thanksgiving ensemble). Soft fabrics and flexible styles accommodate bellies full macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, rolls, mashed potatoes, and more; plus, nothing is so stiff or fancy that kids won't be able to run around and burn off that sugar high from the marshmallows on the sweet potatoes. There's something for every kid, too, no matter their age — from babies to toddlers to big kids. And they're all affordable, too (because we know how fast kids grow out of their clothes). Finally, most of these can be worn more than one day a year... so it's a win-win. And for that, we can all be thankful!
1Baby Bear Romper
Baby Boys' Long Sleeve Lap Shoulder Bear Romper - Cat & Jack™ Navy/Yellow
This cotton-blend one-piece design with snap-crotch closure and lap shoulders is un-bear-ably irresistible (sorry!). Available in sizes 0 to 18 months.
2Sleeveless Poplin Dress
Baby Girls' Sleeveless Poplin Dot Bow Dress - Cat & Jack™ Orange
A festive frock that's the color of fallen leaves, this "critter-print" dress can be paired with a fancy cardigan and tights for warmth. Sizes 0 to 24 months.
3Denim Top With Festive Leggings
Toddler Girls' Denim Top and Stripe Bottom Set - Cat & Jack™ Blue
Cozy and comfy, with no pesky buttons or snaps, any outfit based on leggings is a good choice for toddlers who are always on-the-go. Sizes 12 months to 5T.
4#Thanksgivinggoals Tee
Toddler 3/4 Sleeve "Love & Thanks & Sweet Potatoes" Raglan T-Shirt - Cat & Jack™ Almond Cream
This is the perfect shirt for your kid to wear on Thanksgiving: Love, thanks, and sweet potatoes really are #thanksgivinggoals. Sizes 12 months to 5T.
5Pullover Sweater With Toggle
Toddler Boys' Mock Neck Pullover Sweater with Toggle Sweater - Cat & Jack™ Green
Try not to cry into your mashed potatoes over how grown up your toddler looks in this handsome pullover. Sizes 12 to 18 months available.
6Fox Sweater
Toddler Boys' Fox Sweater - Cat & Jack™ Brown
What does the fox say? Sweaters are definitely official Thanksgiving attire, and your little one will stay extra warm with the ribbed cuffs and hem. Sizes 12 months to 5T.
7Faux-Khaki Jogger Pants
Toddler Boys' Cozy Back Pull-On Jogger Pants - Cat & Jack™ Olive
Perfect with those Thanksgiving sweaters, these faux khaki olive-colored pull-over jogger pants have all the comfort your toddler wants and all the holiday style you crave. Sizes 12 months to 5T.
8"Good Things" Cozy Pullover
Girls' Long Sleeve Good Things Cozy Pullover - Cat & Jack™ Cream
Both easy-to-wear and dressed up, thanks to a little Thanksgiving bling in the form of a solid gold message: "Friends and All the Good Things." Available in sizes XS through XL.
9"Thankful For Today" Tee
Boys' Long Sleeve Thankful Graphic T-Shirt - Cat & Jack™ Yellow
All the autumn colors in this cheerful shirt will help to remind everybody what the holiday is all about (even after Thanksgiving is over). Sizes XS through XL.
10Plaid Button-Down Shirt
Boys' Tartan Long Sleeve Button-Down Shirt - Cat & Jack™ Red
A classic plaid button-down is as Thanksgiving-perfect as any shirt could ever be. Bonus: It's also as Christmas-perfect as any shirt could ever be. Sizes XS to XL.