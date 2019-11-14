Target's Toy Sale Has Everything From Drones To Board Games For Half The Price

To buy the most popular holiday toys for less, look to Target. Right now, Target's toy sale is offering some of the biggest names in the biz for 50 percent off. It's a great chance to score these hot-ticket holiday toys without paying full price, and ahead of Black Friday shopping, even.

Best of all, this massive sale on toys at Target covers a whole range of interests, from board games to electronics to interactive pets. If your kid is a would-be contestant on Drone Wars who loves everything electronic, then there's a whole selection of cool gear in this sale. Maybe your kid adores cute and unique collectibles, or adorable electronic pets that can provide hours of interactive play. Toy cars, board games for the whole family, and craft kits for most any interest are all available at the Target sale.

Plus, there are plenty of ways to shop the massive Target toy sale while it lasts. Customers can shop in stores, arrange for free in-store pickup, or arrange for free 2-day shipping. If you need it today, but can't make a Target run yourself, then there's also the option of using same-day delivery with Shipt. With so many toys on sale, and so many options for shipping, Target just made your holiday shopping a little bit easier.

1. Little Live Scruff-A-Luvs Little Live Scruff-A-Luvs Single Pack - Tutti Frutti Little Live Pets | $20 $10 See On Target Wash and dry your Scruff-A-Luv to reveal the mystery pet inside. You won't know which type of pet it is until cleaning it up. Thankfully, all of the choices are pretty adorable, though, so your kid will likely love it.

2. Little Tikes Kingdom Builders Hex Castle Little Tikes Kingdom Builders Hex Castle Little Tikes | $40 $20 See On Target This super-sweet play set is great for any kiddo over the age of 4. With over 30 pieces, it invites your kid to construct (as well as destruct) the castle in numerous ways. Oh, and the King Hex figure can also be transformed into a hex wrench.

3. Craft City DIY Glow in the Dark Slime Kit Karina Garcia Craft City DIY Glow in the Dark Slime Kit Karina Garcia Craft City | $20 $20 See On Target If your kid is still all about DIY slime, then this kit will be a hit. This kit contains everything your kid needs to create neon-hued, glow-in-the-dark slime. Neon glowing beads and a scent bottle are even included to make a great-smelling batch.

4. Fingerlings - Interactive Baby Panda Interactive Baby Panda Fingerlings | $10 $5 See On Target If your kid flips out for Fingerlings toys, then this is a great time to stock up. This sparkly little panda is all about play. He responds to noise, touch, and motion in a whole range of adorable ways.

5. Pie Face Cannon Game Pie Face Cannon Game Pie Face! | $17 $9 See On Target Make game night a little sillier than ever. Load up the pie cannon with some whipped cream (not included) and try to avoid getting splatted by using the blocking hand. It's sure to cause a lot of laughter.