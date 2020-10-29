Even if your pet doesn’t totally grasp the concept of a holiday countdown, they’ll still be psyched about a treat-filled calendar just for them. These pet advent calendars 2020 are a sweet way to get your dog or cat (or really any pet) in on the excitement of the holiday season. From calendars stocked with gingerbread treats or festive toys, to options you can pack with your own treats and use again and again each year, there’s something here for every pet.

There are so many fun advent calendars for kids (like the Elf On The Shelf Advent Train or Funko's Nightmare Before Christmas calendar) and there are advent calendars you'll want for yourself (like this one full of Kiehl's products). But our furry friends really are part of the family and you don't want to forget them in the days leading up to Christmas. While they'll probably be confused about how a tree landed in the living room and why big socks are hanging from the mantel, pets understand the language of treats and toys, and you'll appreciate how festive the items on the list are (like squeaky toys shaped like gingerbread men or green and red star-shaped treats). Read on for nine pet advent calendars to help you deck the paws.

1. A Variety Of Treats Moose And Lulus Dog Treat Advent Calendar Etsy | $35 see on etsy This "Merry Woofmas" advent calendar includes 24 days of treats in flavors that actually sound really good (like pumpkin and cranberry bones or peanut butter and banana). All the treats are made with natural ingredients, so you can feel good about giving this to your dog. The calendar is available for pre-order now and will ship early to mid-November.

2. 12 Days Of Christmas Advent Calendar Holiday Tails 12 Days Of Christmas Advent Calendar For Dogs Petco | $14.99 see on petco If you'd rather give your pet something to play, this advent calendar is for you. It's a 12 Days of Christmas calendar, so you'll wind up with, well, 12, toys that are ideal for fetch and tug-o-war. Plus most of the toys are holiday-themed (and will make for a great photo opp).

3. A Cat Advent Calendar 12 Days of Christmas Advent Calendar with Toys for Cats Chewy | $24.98 see on chewy Even the most aloof cats deserve to get in on the holiday fun, and this advent calendar stuffed with 12 toys is sure to be a hit. Some of the toys make a crinkly sounds, and others have catnip inside, plus the tree filled with plaid boxes will add some festive decor to your home (but fair warning, your cat can probably open the drawers, too).

4. Add Your Own Treat Garden Lane Crafts Dog Advent Calendar Etsy | $19.99 see on etsy If your dog or cat already has treats they absolutely love, or you want to fill their calendar with surprises you picked out just for them, you could opt for this felt, tree-shaped treat holder that has pockets for 25 items (and a hanging loop so you can hang it high out of reach). You could mix it up with a variety of treats or gifts you'll love too, like this amazing dog bow tie from from Sir Darius Brown or a custom felt tug toy from House Dogge.

5. Gingerbread Treats Holiday Tails Season's Treatings Advent Calendar Dog Treats Petco | $8.99 see on petco Your pup will be feeling holly and jolly as soon as they try one of these gingersnap-flavored dog treats. You'll also find a fun activity suggestion written behind each door, like creating your doggo's holiday wishlist, and if you use the hashtag #HolidayTails you can share a photo of your pet loving their calendar.

6. Pawfect For Multiple Cats Hatchwells Cat Advent Calendar Amazon | $31.25 see on amazon Most of the cat-lovers I know actually have more than one cat at home, and this calendar is ideal because it includes treats that are designed to be broken into four parts and shared. There are 24 snacks in total in flavors kitties will love, like catnip and yogurt.

7. A Pet-Proof Calendar Advent Countdown Calendar - Fill Your Own Etsy | $27.14 see on etsy While not technically designed for pets, this advent calendar is genius in that the presents are stacked in a tube and you can only access one at a time (so your pet or your kid can't ransack the calendar on day one). You get to fill it with your own treats and gifts, like this fun pet bandana from Etsy seller, Gabe Jade Accessories or a festive artisan dog cookie from Little L's.