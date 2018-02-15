The 'Counting On' Season 7 Trailer Has Arrived & Here's What The Duggars Have In Store

19 Kids and Counting may be long over, but the Duggar family (and their many extended families) still have plenty more stories to tell. The trailer for the upcoming seventh season of Counting On just dropped — and it looks like the Duggars are as busy as ever. The season will premiere on TLC on Monday, Feb. 26, so luckily, fans won't have to wait for updates much longer.

“We’ve had a lot of exciting things happen in our family recently in the past few months, and you never know what’s around the corner,” Jessa Duggar Seewald says in the beginning of the trailer. The shot then cuts to Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and her husband Austin Forsyth, who got married in May, embarking on their honeymoon. And in pretty much every shot, the newlyweds are sharing a smooch. Hey, after a lifetime of strict "courtship" rules and not being allowed to kiss anyone until their wedding day, you can't blame them for fitting in as many kisses as possible on their honeymoon. (Or maybe it's just creative editing, who knows?)

“During our relationship, all the way up to our wedding day, we had never been alone together, so it was really amazing being on our honeymoon — just being by ourselves,” Joy-Anna says. According to the trailer, the honeymoon was in Switzerland, and it included parasailing over the Swiss Alps.

Not to mention, Joy-Anna and Austin are currently expecting their first baby. The trailer shows a quick glimpse into Joy-Anna and Austin reveal the sex of their baby, which they orchestrated by putting a slip of paper revealing the gender inside one of many balloons, and asking her kid siblings to pop them until they find the answer. Fans will certainly be excited to watch that full scene once the new episodes drop, considering the couple previously implied that they'd be keeping the sex of their upcoming baby a surprise.

Next up is a slightly deeper look at Joseph Duggar and Kendra Caldwell's relationship. While Season 6 concluded with their wedding, Season 7 will take us back in time with a look at their engagement photo shoot, Kendra's "desires," and confusion about pre-marriage physical boundary rules.

“I would say when you’re engaged, you almost need more chaperones just because you’re getting closer, the desires are getting stronger,” Kendra says in the trailer, before the footage cuts to the then-engaged couple on the set of their engagement shoot. The photographer tells Joseph to put his hand around her waist, and they both quickly retreat from each other, expressing uncertainty as to whether that's allowed.

The trailer also shows a behind-the-scenes moment at Joseph and Kendra's wedding. The couple is currently expecting their first baby — a boy.

Next up is a look at Jinger Duggar Vuolo's husband Jeremy Vuolo, who apparently cares about books and nothing else. I mean, reading is great, sure, but Jeremy has a very sensitive relationship with his book collection. "Treat the books like you would a young child, OK?" he tells some of Jinger's brothers, who are helping him pack his beloved hardcovers up. The move in question brought the couple to Laredo, Texas, where they now reside, according to People.

“The last time Jessa was a part of the decoration process, my books ended up in the closet," Jeremy tells the camera. "That will not happen again, as I have my own office now." Evidently, Jessa and Jeremy have butted heads on this matter in the past. “Him setting up his office — it’s like a girl setting up the baby’s nursery,” Jessa says. Hey, when a family's this big, there's bound to be a few differing opinions.

You can watch the trailer by clicking the link below.

Is anyone else already counting on a Season 8?

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.