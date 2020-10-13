If you've been eyeing the Instant Pot for a while now but haven't been ready to make the investment, Prime Day could be the right time. The Amazon Prime Day Instant Pot prices are deeply discounted, and they have a few different models for you to choose from. Prime Day 2020 runs from Oct. 13 through Oct. 14.

If you're not familiar with the Instant Pot, it's essentially a new-and-improved pressure cooker. Similar to a slow cooker, it's perfect for popping in all the ingredients, turning it on, and returning to find dinner done. However, there's nothing slow about it; most Instant Pot meals take an hour or less. And it seems you can make just about anything using one, from speedy weeknight dinners to five-ingredient meals, and brunch dishes to game day appetizers.

The original Instant Pot, which usually retails for $119.95, is on sale now for $49.99 (um, hello 58% off). This bad boy even shows you a cooking progress display so you can tell how far along your meal is. It's like watching a loading bar hit 100%, but for dinner. It also has a sterilize feature, so aside from making every meal faster, it can sanitize things like baby bottles, pump parts, and pacifiers quickly, too.

The Instant Pot Duo Crisp Pressure Cooker 11-in-1 With Air Fryer (on sale for $119.99) can pressure cook and air fry, so it combines two of the most multipurpose countertop appliances into one. That means you can prep a rotisserie chicken and crisp its skin all in one little machine. There's also the Instant Pot Duo Nova Pressure Cooker, which is currently 33% off at $99.99. It's the fancier version of the pressure cooker/air fryer hybrid, and comes in the largest size Instant Pot makes, ideal for party hosts and meal preppers.

Instant Pot also makes a 6- or 8-quart slow cooker model, which normally costs $149.95 but is available for $69.99 during Prime Day. While it doesn't pressure cook like the OG Instant Pot, it's programmable so you can tell it exactly when to begin cooking. That means dinner is right on time when you walk in the door, instead of setting your slow cooker dial to 'low' and knowing you have to be home eight hours later. It also has some neat features, like sous vide mode, rice mode, sear mode, and more.

So, whichever Instant Pot product you've had your eye on, Prime Day is the perfect time to pounce. Besides, you can put your slow cooker and air fryer on your neighborhood yard sale page once it arrives to make plenty of cabinet space for your new favorite appliance.