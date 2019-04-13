True Thompson turned one on Friday, the last of the fabled "Kardashian triplets" who are not actually triplets but cousins to do so this year. True and her mom Khloé Kardashian have been living it up this first year of her life, bonding and sharing honestly some of the cutest photos the internet has ever seen. And that's saying something because the internet has puppy videos. But on True's first birthday, it wasn't just her mom celebrating her little girl... it was the entire family. The Kardashians' pictures of True on her birthday are a lovely reminder of just how close knit the famous clan really is, and just how much they love not only baby True, but Khloé as well.

Khloé gave birth to daughter True Thompson on April 12, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio, where she was living with True's dad, NBA player Tristan Thompson. A lot has happened in the past year, of course; Tristan was embroiled in several cheating scandals, the most recent of which was allegedly with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods. Khloé broke up with him immediately after, as per Cosmopolitan, and she and True are now living in Los Angeles. Which means they can be close to the rest of the Kardashian/Jenner family, and it looks like everyone is pretty happy to be together.

Especially when it means they are on hand to celebrate True's birthday with her.

Khloé

True's mom was obviously the first to share photos of True celebrating with pink and purple balloons and the caption:

Happy birthday my sweet True!! You are my ultimate True love! I am honored and so thankful to be your mommy! Today and until the end of time, I love you!! We have forever 💕

Kris

Momager Kris Jenner didn't simply post one picture for True's birthday she posted two. The first was a picture of a smiling True in a pink lamb costume with the caption:

Happy birthday to our beautiful angel True!! You are ONE today! 🎂 what a blessing you are to our family... You are the most precious gift, and I love you more than words can say

The second was an homage to her own child, True's mom Khloé, in a throwback photo from when she was just a baby. Please note that True actually looks an awful lot like her mom here.

Kourtney

Kourtney Kardashian posted pics of her kids, 8-year-old Mason, 5-year-old Penelope, and 3-year-old Reign, with True and shared a lovely caption honoring the bond she sees between True and her mom:

No better name could suit you my baby True...such True love I see between you and your mommy. Happy Birthday sweet girl.

Kim & Kanye

Kim shared a series of pictures of True with her family... even a smiling Uncle Kanye. Which makes me realize this is perhaps the first time we've seen Kanye West in active uncle duty. And of course, she shared a picture of Chicago and True hanging out being pals, as Kim noted in the caption:

You are so special. I couldn’t have dreamed of a better best friend for you than your cousin Chi.

Kylie

Last but not least, Kylie Jenner shared an adorable photo of her daughter Stormi kissing True with the caption:

BLESSED💕✨ happy birthday beautiful True. your energy is RADIANT and so so special! i love you and can’t wait to watch you grow.

This is the beauty of having a big family like the Kardashian/Jenners, especially when you have a baby. You're not the only one celebrating your little girl... you've got a whole community of people who are invested in the person she'll become.