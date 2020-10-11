Sorry Logan, looks like your time as Mr. Popular has come to an end. The Social Security Administration recently released the most popular baby names in 2019 and just one name was dropped off the top 10 list. Yup, Logan. Meanwhile, all of the other tasteful, lovely names remained on the coveted list.

The newly released list of the most popular baby names across the United States for 2019 had some familiar classics leading the pack. Last year, the most popular name in the country for a baby boy was Liam, while Olivia was the most popular name for a baby girl. Liam was also the most popular name for boys in 2018, but Olivia nudged out Emma and took over the #1 spot in 2019 after a five-year streak for Emma in the prized spot. Beyond Liam and Olivia, here's what the Social Security Administration's data found to be most popular monikers in 2019.

Top 10 Names For Boys

Liam Noah Oliver William Elijah James Benjamin Lucas Mason Ethan

(If you're wondering who took Logan's place, it was that wild card little Ethan.)

Top 10 Names For Girls

Olivia Emma Ava Sophia Isabella Charlotte Amelia Mia Harper Evelyn

Lisa5201/E+/Getty Images

While popular baby names stayed pretty much the same from 2018 to 2019 with the notable exception of Logan, things in 2020 could look a little different. The coronavirus pandemic has offered a few names we might not have been aware of before, names like Corona, COVID, and Lockdown. Perhaps these names will not edge any of the usual contenders like Evelyn and Noah off the list, but the fact that they exist in the first place is noteworthy in itself.

One name that might not make it on the list? Karen. After a year of seeing privileged white women act like real "Karens," to use the social media vernacular, nobody seems to want to name their baby Karen these days. BabyNames.com reported the name has been on a steep decline in recent months, hitting its lowest ranking since 1929, according to the Social Security Administration.

That's alright. There are plenty of Amelias and Benjamins to go around the schoolyard. Maybe peppered with the a Corona or COVID after 2020.