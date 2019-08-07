Ready for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween? Instagram has made Mickey ears a necessity when visiting the parks, and these Nightmare Before Christmas Mickey ears from The Disney Store are officially the most perfect ones for the fall. And if you think you’ll be the only one in these bougie mouse ears, you are dead wrong, so get them while they're in stock!

Boys and girls of every age, wouldn't you like to see something strange?These new The Nightmare Before Christmas ears are absolutely perfect because this year, Disneyland's Halloween party is one giant tribute to the beloved Halloween movie. The Oogie Boogie Bash will be emceed by its namesake movie villain from Sept. 17 through Oct. 31. There will be tons of beloved characters to encounter as well as brand new experiences for guests, like Villainous!, an exclusive nighttime World of Color show starring The Nightmare Before Christmas characters. The revamped Redwood Creek Challenge Trail will also feature all the worst and most wicked Disney villains. See the Frightfully Fun Parade, grab candy at Mickey's Trick-or-Treat, and more.

Visitors beware, Disney parks don't allow costumes that create safety hazards, so be sure to check out the rules before choosing your costume. Capes can't fall below the waist, costume fabric can't drag the ground, and no masks are allowed. However, you can wear any accessories on your head, so long as your face is visible. And that's where these ears come in!

If your favorite character in the movie is Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King, these ears are the perfect for you. They feature Jack's signature top hat, feather accents, a mesh veil, and padded velour ears. And, of course, it's nonslip so you can romp, haunt, and howl through the park streets with no worries about losing your new favorite accessory.

However, if you're more of a Sally fan, Disney has you covered, too. Sing and celebrate while wearing ears with her signature stitches, patchwork bow, and the cutest faux leather studded accent in the middle. Whether you rock these solo or you and your partner each pick a pair, these ears will make this your cutest Halloween ever.

The Disney Store is chock-full of adorable mouse ears with all kinds of themes, from Pride rainbow ears and numerous colors of sequined ones, to sets resembling strawberry-iced donuts and delicious Dole pineapple whips. Their selection has gotten much broader over the years after designer looking ears, like this infamous rose gold pair, became so popular they were almost impossible to find anywhere. Vera Wang even designed some high-end bridal ears.

And should you venture onto Etsy looking for Mickey ears, you will have literally thousands of ridiculously cute options to choose from. They have pairs designed for just about any color theme, holiday, classic character, ride, or movie you could want to celebrate, from the Carousel of Progress to Aladdin.

But this year, be sure to grab a pair inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas before they're all sold out.