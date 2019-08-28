Shopping for back-to-school can get pretty pricey, but luckily there are a ton of affordable options out there. And when it comes to buying the most adorable clothes, it's nice to know there are brands that won't force you to choose between breaking the bank and sacrificing style when sending your kids to school. Old Navy is one of those brands, and Old Navy's Labor Day sale is one of those times when you should really stock up while you can.

But don't delay: This year's Labor Day sale at Old Navy is happening right now. Here's the scoop on all the important dates so you can get the best deals: Aug. 22 through Aug. 28 marks the pre-Labor Day sale with 30 percent off all jeans, 40 percent off all dresses, and 50 percent off all tees. (We're not just talking about kid stuff here, either; all of the same items are on sale in grown-up sizes, too.) If you're looking for even bigger savings, hold off another day or two: Jeans, dresses, and tees are all 50 percent off from Aug. 29 through Sept. 2, according to SheFinds. I mean, that basically means you can outfit the whole family with super savings. I don't know about you, but the more tees and jeans I can throw in my kid's closet, the better. In fact, the more basics you can have on hand for everybody in the house, the better (it's not like getting your kid to school on time is any easier if you can't find a clean pair of sweat pants to put on your own self for drop-off, after all). School isn't for the faint of heart (or the fearful of messes), and this Old Navy Labor Day sale is the perfect time to stock up.

1. Graphic Tees Softest Crew-Neck Tee 3-Pack for Boys Old Navy | $30 $15 See On Old Navy Boys' graphic tees are 50 percent off right now, making this pack of three jersey cotton-blend t-shirts only $15, but this deal is exclusively online and sure to go quick, so hurry up and add these to your cart before they're gone.

2. Dresses Fit & Flare 1/2-Sleeve Jersey Dress for Girls Old Navy | $20 $12 See On Old Navy This adorable lightweight cotton jersey dress is sure to be a favorite this school year, and at that price you can get more than one in a variety of fun prints.

3. Girls' Shoes Glitter Slip-Ons Old Navy | $25 $14 See On Old Navy Shopping for shoes is easy with such adorable options like these baby blue glitter slip-on sneakers — plus, no-lace shoes make the mornings that much easier.

4. Toddler Outfits French-Terry Dress for Toddler Girls Old Navy | $23 $13 See On Old Navy There are some super cute fall styles on sale right now, like this comfy French terry toddler girls' dress. Perfect to wear as is, or add some cute leggings and booties for warmth as the weather gets colder.

5. Outerwear Frost-Free Puffer Vest for Toddler Boys Old Navy | $25 $18 See On Old Navy Keep your little guy warm this fall with this trendy puffer vest with an easy-to-zip zipper, fleece lining, and plush fill for added warmth.

6. Matching Styles Unicorn Slip-Ons for Baby Old Navy | $17 $10 See On Old Navy Old Navy has these adorable easy slip-on unicorn shoes on sale for babies, toddlers, and girls, so the whole girl-gang can match this back-to-school season.