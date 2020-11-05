If you've ever wondered what's going on in the mind of young Prince George, you're going to want to watch The Prince on HBO Max when it drops. Oh, you won't learn any insider information from the satirical animated series, but boy does it look entertaining.

Beyond his TV writing career, Gary Janetti, who has worked on shows like Will & Grace and Family Guy, found a bit of Instagram fame with his hilarious royal memes. Most of which are written from the imagined perspective of 7-year-old Prince George. Janetti has somehow managed to develop a biting, sarcastic, alter-ego for the young prince. Like when he recently shared a link to a People magazine story about Prince Charles visiting the throne from Game Of Thrones alongside of a photo of Prince George looking into the camera and the quote, "That's as close as he's ever getting to one."

Janetti has parlayed his own version of Prince George into a new animated HBO Max series called The Prince, which will feature Janetti himself in the starring role as the voice of Prince George. According to a synopsis of the show shared by Deadline in January, the series will see Prince George "find his path in life as a young prince in modern times – from the 775 rooms of Buckingham Palace to his family’s sea of corgis to primary school with commoners."

The Prince does not have an official release date yet, but a new teaser shared on Janetti's Instagram feed offered up the good news that Game Of Thrones' Sophie Turner will star as the voice of Prince George's 5-year-old sister Princess Charlotte.

Here they are arguing over group Halloween costumes; Prince George wants to go as the three little pigs, while Princess Charlotte is dressed as Dorothy and little Prince Louis is a vampire. Prince George gets a little miffed when things don't go his way and relatable huffs, "f*cking 2020." Oh, how I wish this was real life.

It won't just be the three royal kids who are featured in The Prince. Several well known actors have signed on to do voice work including Orlando Bloom as Prince Harry, Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton, and fellow Game Of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon as Prince William to name a few.

Deadline reports that The Prince was developed before all of the major drama of 2020 beset the royal family; Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepping down from their senior royal roles, both Prince Charles and Prince William testing positive for the coronavirus. Quarantine and Kate Middleton taking over homeschooling with her kids in the country. Imagine what Janetti will be able to do with all of that rich material ready for mining.