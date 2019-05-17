Toy Story 4 will be hitting theaters on June 21. And y’all, I am so excited. I’ll just have to get a babysitter so I can go see it without my child. Yes, you read that right. Also, what millennials don’t like Toy Story? Monsters, that’s who. Is your name Sid? Is there a snake in your boot? I’ll tell you who doesn’t have a snake in their collective boot — Pottery Barn. You (and your kid, I guess) can celebrate the newest movie premiering with the new Pottery Barn Kids Toy Story collection. This amazingly nostalgic collection will include everything your kid needs for summer — stuff for the beach, stuff for camp, even for updating the bedroom or playroom. There are quilts, throw pillows, lunch boxes, water thermoses, backpacks, totes, beach towels, sheets, and more, all available at Pottery Barn Kids.

Most of the items will transfer to back to school, so now your kids' favorite characters can be with them always. Also, let's be real, you could totally rock theToy Story lunch box in the break room at the office, right? If not the lunch box, definitely the water thermos. Way cooler than a Nalgene. Now head on over to the Pottery Barn website and grab some of these fantastic Toy Story items. To infinity... and beyond!