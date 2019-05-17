The 'Toy Story' Pottery Barn Kids Collection Is Here Just In Time For 'Toy Story 4' Mania (& It's Amazing)
Toy Story 4 will be hitting theaters on June 21. And y’all, I am so excited. I’ll just have to get a babysitter so I can go see it without my child. Yes, you read that right. Also, what millennials don’t like Toy Story? Monsters, that’s who. Is your name Sid? Is there a snake in your boot? I’ll tell you who doesn’t have a snake in their collective boot — Pottery Barn. You (and your kid, I guess) can celebrate the newest movie premiering with the new Pottery Barn Kids Toy Story collection. This amazingly nostalgic collection will include everything your kid needs for summer — stuff for the beach, stuff for camp, even for updating the bedroom or playroom. There are quilts, throw pillows, lunch boxes, water thermoses, backpacks, totes, beach towels, sheets, and more, all available at Pottery Barn Kids.
Most of the items will transfer to back to school, so now your kids' favorite characters can be with them always. Also, let's be real, you could totally rock theToy Story lunch box in the break room at the office, right? If not the lunch box, definitely the water thermos. Way cooler than a Nalgene. Now head on over to the Pottery Barn website and grab some of these fantastic Toy Story items. To infinity... and beyond!
1. Chair
Disney•Pixar TOY STORY Anywhere Chair®
$160
Pottery Barn Kids
It wouldn't be from Pottery Barn Kids if it wasn't monogrammed, right? This sweet seat would go perfectly in your kid's bedroom along with their matching "Toy Story" Sheets and quilt, or in the living room while you're all watching "Toy Story" again.
2. Pillow
To Infinity And Beyond Pillow
$40
Pottery Barn Kids
This throw pillow is perfect for your kid's bed, whether it's covered in "Toy Story" imagery or not — but it would go perfectly with the "Toy Story" bedding, of course. If your kids don't like this pillow, perhaps it would be good for the sofa in the living room? It does reverse into a solid color, so when the Haters come over you can look like a responsible adult until they leave.
3. Sheets
Disney•Pixar TOY STORY Sheet Set
$128
Pottery Barn Kids
I may or may not want these sheets for myself. I mean, you can get them as big as a queen size. Plus, they're organic cotton and 200 thread count. Woody, Jessie, Buzz, and the rest of the crew are hand-painted watercolor, so you or your kid can have your favorite characters present to keep you company while drifting off to sleep.
4. Quilt
Disney•Pixar TOY STORY Quilt
$230
Pottery Barn Kids
This quilt has Woody, Jessie, and Buzz, and not only is it made with 100% cotton, it's stitched "by hand with appliques, intricate embroidery and many different weaves and stitches to give the characters life-like detail," according to the product description. It's also reversible and has a stripe pattern on the other side.
5. Water Bottles
6. Lunch Bags
Mackenzie Disney•Pixar TOY STORY Lunch Bags
$35
Pottery Barn Kids
This "Toy Story" lunch bag collection has a classic bag and a cold pack bag, decked out with all of your favorite characters. Plus, the straps on each bag allow it to "piggyback" on Pottery Barn's Mackenzie small, large and rolling backpacks, according to the description.
7. Backpacks
Mackenzie Disney•Pixar TOY STORY Backpacks
$60
Potter Barn Kids
These customizable backpacks are not only waterproof and super durable, but they are so much fun with all the Toy Story characters. There are pockets and straps to store anything and everything, including straps to hold the Mackenzie lunch bag (in Toy Story print, of course) and Pottery Barn water bottles (also in Toy Story print, duh).
8. Beach Tote
9. Beach Wrap
Disney•Pixar TOY STORY Beach Wrap
$30
Pottery Barn Kids
This beach wrap is just awesome for kids, since it comes with a little hood on the top. And of course, you can personalize it just in case another kid a camp or the beach has the same awesome wrap. Plus, the wrap is UPF 50 +, perfect for fun in the sun.
10. Beach Towel
Disney•Pixar TOY STORY Beach Towel
$30
Pottery Barn Kids
Like the "Toy Story" beach wrap, this beach towel has also been professionally tested to block UV rays, and it's UPF 50+. It's also woven from pure cotton terry, so not only is it a great protection from the sun, but it's comfortable and cozy to boot.