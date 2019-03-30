So another season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians is about to drop on E! on Sunday, and obviously it's going to be insanely exciting. Not because of all the drama with a certain Kardashian sister and her man who was allegedly cheating on her, come on now. It's because this could well mark the first season when we get to see the youngest Kardashian cousins, sometimes also called the Kardashian triplets, on the series. While we wait for Season 16 to drop, let's peruse these photos of the Kardashian cousins that prove they are going to be best friends for life.

Now before we go any further I would like to note that there are loads of Kardashian cousins: there are Kourtney's kids, 9-year-old Mason, 7-year-old Penelope, and 4-year-old son Reign. Rob Kardashian also has 2-year-old daughter Dream, and of course Kim Kardashian West and her husband Kanye West have two older kids: 6-year-old daughter North and 3-year-old son Saint. We love seeing those cousins any time, obviously, but I have a feeling people might be especially pumped to see the three youngest cousins, Kim's 1-year-old daughter Chicago, Kylie Jenner's 1-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, and Khloé's 11-month-old baby girl True. Perhaps because so many of us spent a year obsessing over their arrival and the idea that there would be three little Kardashian baby girls, it's been impossible not to hope they'll become best friends. And I think probably our dreams are coming true.

The One We Were Waiting For

After Chicago was born on Jan. 15, Stormi on Feb. 1, and True on Apr. 12, the one thing fans were waiting for was a photo of the three of them together. Kim Kardashian West probably knew this and so she kept us waiting until September, as per W, which seemed a bit cruel. The photo of the three little girls just chilling it out was all the evidence you needed to know they were destined to be best friends.

#Slumber Party

September was apparently a big month for the Kardashian cousins, or at least for Chicago and Stormi. Kylie Jenner shared a snap of the cousins looking like they might be having a sleepover and I guess True was too small to join at six months but still. I felt for her.

More Than Words

True and Chicago had their own little hangout sesh just after Christmas, because that's the way it works when you have three best friends. You need to get one-on-one time with each to really solidify that bond.

Branching Out

When True turned six months her mom Khloé threw her a little unicorn cupcake party, as per Cosmopolitan, and the three tiny best friends included their other cousin pals, Dream Kardashian and Saint West. Now please look at that picture and notice how they're giving that cake the side eye. We know what they're about.

The Squad

Being best friends doesn't mean you exclude anyone, obviously. Especially not your super cool older cousin. Although the picture of Saint, Stormi, True, and Chicago that Kim shared in February, as per Elle, looks a little like the three cousins have a secret to share and they don't want Saint to hear.

Girls Gone Wild

Just two little girls hanging out on vacation with the family having a grand time. I bet they're missing Stormi.

Hanging With The Fam

Because these best friends are also babies, they have to rely heavily on the adults in their lives hanging out. Fortunately Khloé brought her baby girl along to help her brother-in-law Kanye West promote mental health awareness with a Yeezy lemonade stand, as per Paper Mag. And let's get real, it does help to have family in common who kind of think you're awesome. Like a grandmother and a great-grandmother, for instance.

Their Lips Are Sealed

Now that the cousins are getting bigger, you can see their little bond so clearly. And when Kim posted a picture of True and Chicago on Twitter saying "I can't wait to hear what they talk about," my first thought was, "You probably won't know." Because that's how it is with best friends, you know?