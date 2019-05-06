Break out the bubbly because it's finally royal baby time. The Duchess of Sussex gave birth after what felt like eons of waiting, and the world is rejoicing via the internet. Celebratory tweets and Instagram posts abound for the royal couple and their bundle of joy, but nothing beats these memes about the birth of Baby Sussex that have exploded online. It's a blessed day for the world wide web, indeed.

News broke that Meghan Markle had gone into labor on Monday, May 6, naturally sending the royal-loving world into a refresh-page frenzy. But the public didn't have to wait long for the follow-up announcement of the royal baby's birth, with palace officials releasing a statement via Instagram: "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz."

The statement went on to say that Markle and the baby are both healthy and doing well, though it didn't give any further information about the child's name. (Stay tuned for updates.) Floods of congratulatory messages started appearing online within moments of the baby's arrival, and the meme game was particularly strong.

Royal baby memes are an age-old tradition; and by age-old, I mean they've popped up every time Kate Middleton has given birth, so naturally the good people of the internet are going to make them for Markle too. Most of the time these posts are humorous, but sometimes they point to legitimate concerns regarding expectations from the royal family, like this meme...

It's an excellent point, especially when you really think about the toll labor takes on your body. However, Markle nor the child have been out in public yet, so the memes are more focused on the birth itself rather than postpartum health this time around. The first #sussexbaby memes started popping before the palace even announced Markle was in labor, the excitement already too much to bear.

*Screams externally.* The waiting was torture, but the world made it through. New memes started cropping up once the palace announced Markle was in labor.

Heart emojis for days. After the baby's birth was announced, things only got more excited.

Some posts specifically celebrated that Prince Harry and Markle's child is the first biracial baby in the royal family's recent history, as The New York Times reported. Markle marrying into the royal family marked a moment of representation for people of color, and black women in particular, within the royal family, and the birth of her child only increases that representation.

Excellence, indeed. Although many of the memes were positive, others took the royal baby's birth as an opportunity to poke fun at some of the flaws within the monarchy. Take this tweet from Ireland Simpsons Fans for example:

The post is hilarious, but it also points out a grievance UK citizens have with the royal family. You never know what you're gonna get with meme content, TBH. Look out for a barrage of new memes once the baby's name and photo have been released. I'll be imagining this to tide me over.

Twitter really is the gift that keeps on giving. Congrats to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex!