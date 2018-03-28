In case you haven’t heard, all things unicorn have been all the rage lately. And now, you can add this amazing unicorn humidifier to your list of unicorn must-haves. You know, so you can make even congestion a magical fairytale. (Kind of.) I mean, it's in the shape of a unicorn, you guys. Recently, Target brought you Unicorn Ice Cream by Target’s Market Pantry brand, complete with glitter candy and fruity pink ice cream. You can also get a Ginormous Unicorn Sprinkler for your kids (and you, duh) to enjoy in your backyard this summer, and there are even unicorn floats for you to relax on, whether it’s in a lake or your community pool. Even Starbucks got into the unicorn game last spring, with their Unicorn Frappuccinos — much to baristas’ dismay.

So what makes this particular unicorn-themed gadget so magical? Well, for one, humidifiers are super practical, no matter their shape, since we’re still in cold and flu season. In fact, they're pretty beneficial year-round. The Mayo Clinic noted that humidifiers help ease respiratory conditions and colds, which many babies and children seem to be prone to catching — whether there’s a widespread flu panic happening or not. And anything that will help my kid be less miserable is magical in my book.

But the most magical thing of all about this unicorn humidifier is it's in the shape of an adorable little unicorn, complete with horn, and there’s a color-changing light that glows in the dark! And that awesome unicorn horn is where the cool mist is released for up to eight hours — perfect for your child’s sleep, according to Popsugar. Plus, the unicorn humidifier has a name, y’all. It’s Elodie. How sweet is that?

Thinking about getting one for your baby's nursery? A Romper article reported, “The American Academy of Pediatrics (APA) has recommended the use of humidifiers over the use of cold medications if your child has a cold. However, the organization noted that they must be kept clean and running freely of mineral deposits if you have an ultrasonic humidifier.” As far as safety concerns for newborns, since this humidifier is a “cool-mist” humidifier, it’s important to consistently clean the filters and to make sure you use distilled water instead of tap water. Because according to Dr. Robin Deterding, a medical director of the Children's Hospital of Colorado Breathing Institute, “Bacteria, chemicals, minerals, mold — they aerosolized all that stuff to the right particular size that you breathe it right into your lungs, and it can be toxic.” Tap water can contain minerals, which is basically “rock dust,” according to the article. Other recommendations included cleaning the humidifier with soap and water (not chemical-based products), not adding essential oils to the humidifier, and leaving the door open to the room you’re using it in. The article also noted you should “keep an eye out for white dust, and if you see any, stop using [the humidifier] immediately.”

And Elodie isn’t only a humidifier — she comes in many different unicorn forms, according to the manufacturer’s website. You can get an Elodie the unicorn planter, Elodie as a unicorn mug (even with stars), and even an Elodie ramen bowl, because how practical is that? The company also sells a “Crying Unicorn Candle” where the melted wax of a rainbow candle comes out of the unicorn’s eyes (not as morbid as it sounds), and a unicorn phone charger.

If humidifiers, ice cream, floats, planters, sprinklers, mugs, and ramen bowls in the shape of a unicorn aren’t your jam, you can always get some unicorn toilet paper, making every time you wipe an even more magical experience.

You can get your own Elodie Unicorn Humidifier for $57 on the company's website — where you'll also find all the other magical unicorn products they sell. Happy unicorn misting!

Check out Romper's new video series, Bearing The Motherload, where disagreeing parents from different sides of an issue sit down with a mediator and talk about how to support (and not judge) each other’s parenting perspectives. New episodes air Mondays on Facebook.