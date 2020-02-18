When the end credits roll on a movie you love, you sometimes wish that the fun of the film could last forever. With the release of the new Trolls World Tour LEGO toys, now it can. In anticipation of the release of DreamWorks Animation’s Trolls World Tour on April 17, you and your child can build up the excitement (literally) with an assortment of colorful LEGO toys that your totally adorbs tiny Troll would truly love.

It’s hard not to get swept up in the cuteness that is the Trolls. In the new film, Trolls World Tour, Poppy (Anna Kendrick) and Branch (Justin Timberlake) set off to unite the Trolls tribes all over the world. They want to stop the evil Queen Barb (played by Rachel Bloom) and her hard-rockin’ daddy King Thrash (voiced by the inimitable Ozzy Osbourne) from a global musical takeover.

So just in time to amp up (get it?) your child’s excitement, Trolls World Tour toys are covering toy shelves in colorful glittery goodness. These LEGO sets are bright and fun, full of building (and bonding) opportunities for you and your child. So get ready to rock, roll, and construct cool new play adventures with your kids.

1. LEGO Trolls World Tour Poppy’s Hot Air Balloon Adventure LEGO Trolls World Tour Poppy’s Hot Air Balloon Adventure Target | $30 See on Target Join Poppy, Branch, Mr. Dinkles (and everyone’s favorite Troll, Biggie!) on a high-flying adventure. The set comes with 250 pieces for hours of buildable play — there’s even a collectible musical string hidden in the metronome! And really, who can resist a hot air balloon with a smiley face on it?

2. LEGO Trolls World Tour Lonesome Flats Raft Adventure LEGO Trolls World Tour Lonesome Flats Raft Adventure Amazon | $30 See on Amazon Whether you’re a little bit country (or a little bit rock n roll), your kiddo will love this set that brings together both musical genres. The three included Trolls minifigs can play on the spinning dance floor, or relax in the floating raft. And at 159 pieces, it’s an easier set to build.

3. LEGO Trolls World Tour Pop Village Celebration LEGO Trolls World Tour Pop Village Celebration Target | $50 See on Target Your LEGO-loving kiddo will have a blast constructing this set, which comes with 380 pieces to put together. Poppy, Cooper, and Branch are included, along with exclusive LEGO Trolls Guy Diamond and Tiny Diamond. Once your child is done building, they can become a hairdresser and decorate the Trolls' locks with everything from hearts, flowers... and cute cupcakes!