Trump Said He's Not A Feminist While Totally Misunderstanding The Definition Of The Word

Over the years, Trump has made it pretty clear that women's rights are not one of his chief concerns. And in a new interview with Piers Morgan, the president made it even clearer: Trump proudly admitted that he is not a feminist.

"Do you identify as a feminist? Are you a feminist?" Morgan, who once used the N-word and later defended his right to use it, asked the president, according to Indy100. "No, I wouldn't say I'm a feminist," Trump responded. He continued:

I think that would be, maybe, going too far. I'm for women. I'm for men. I'm for everyone. I think people have to go out, they have to go out and really do it and they have to win. And women are doing great, and I'm happy about that.

Trump's nonsensical response shows that not only does he not respect women, but also that he doesn't actually know what the word feminist means — so Dictionary.com lovingly tweeted the phrase's definition for him. "Feminist means advocating social, political, legal, and economic rights for women equal to those of men," the dictionary explained on Twitter. "#ItsForWomen #ItsForMen #ItsForEveryone." Trump states that he's for "women, men, and everyone," which basically falls into the definition of feminism. However, he's made it apparent on multiple occasions that he doesn't care about women's rights, so it's really no surprise that he doesn't identify as a feminist.

Several others also pointed out how Trump's clarification of why he's not a feminist actually falls under the term's definition.

And when The Hill reported the news by categorizing it "breaking," many replied to express just how not-breaking it really was.

Many other Twitter users replied to Trump's statement, commenting on how unsurprising it was.

And a few others pointed out specific evidence of Trump's very un-feminist behavior to emphasize their lack of shock.

Later in the interview, Morgan asked Trump about his stance on the recent Women's March, which was first organized as a protest against Trump. "You're always going to have marches," Trump responded, according to CNN. "The march, I guess, was a lot smaller than it was last year." Ugh, leave it to Trump to comment on crowd size.

Morgan also brought up the topic of climate change. "Do you believe in climate change? Do you think it exists?" he asked Trump, according to the Independent. The president avoided directly answering the question, instead spouting some nonsense that confirms he doesn't understand what climate change really is:

There is a cooling, and there’s a heating. I mean, look, it used to not be climate change, it used to be global warming. Right? That wasn’t working too well, 'cause it was getting too cold all over the place. The ice caps were going to melt, they were going to be gone by now, but now they’re setting records, OK? They’re at a record level.

He continued by describing a few climate-related things he does believe in. "There were so many things happening, Piers. I'll tell you what I believe in," Trump continued. "I believe it clear air, I believe in crystal clear beautiful water, I believe in having just good cleanliness."

It's scary that not only does our president not care about about important matters such as women's rights and environmental preservation, but he also doesn't quite understand them. To make matters worse, Trump surrounds himself with people who share similar viewpoints, meaning the likelihood of him actually getting educated on these topics is low. Not to mention, his daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump, who many once hoped would help her father understand issues like these, only keeps becoming more complicit.

