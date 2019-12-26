Want Trader Joe’s signature bargain basement-priced bubbly for your New Year’s Eve party? Better get your shop on soon. Because while Trader Joe’s New Year’s Eve and New Year's Day hours aren't as abbreviated as those of some stores, they aren't keeping their usual schedule, either.

You read that right, people. If you’re looking to pack the pantry with Trader Joe’s Reserve Brut Rosé, Green Goddess Dip, Winter Wassail, or "Step Up to the Snack Bar" mix for your NYE festivities, the time to act is now. Trader’s Joe’s will close at 6 p.m. on December 31 and keep its doors locked for the entirety of January 1, 2020. Note: This is not a store-by-store situation. Every Trader Joe’s (all 503, from California to South Carolina) will go dark the first day of the year to give staffers a little break after the whirlwind of holiday bagging and stocking. A commendable policy, to be sure. Still... what if you were to run out of Joe's-Joe's on the first day of the year? Surely that would be a bad omen for 2020.

The easy solution is to squeeze in all your TJ's shopping before 6 p.m. on New Year's Eve. Don't forget to snap up a few holiday treats before the season is over, like a tin of Jingle Jangle for $9.

Trader Joe's

If you haven't tried Jingle Jangle yet, it's an addictive mix of milk and dark chocolate-covered mini pretzels drizzled with white chocolate, dark chocolate-covered caramel popcorn, dark chocolate-covered Joe-Joe’s cookie pieces, milk and dark chocolate mini peanut butter cups, and milk chocolate gems with a red candy shell. Whether you serve it as a snack at your New Year's Eve party or eat it in front of the TV all by yourself, it's guaranteed to disappear fast... and then it'll be gone until next year. So get your shopping list ready and prepare to stock up on all your favorites for 2020.