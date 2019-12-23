Even if you aren’t into numbers and their meanings, you still might be excited about 2020. After all, it’s the start of a new decade and the time for ushering in bright beginnings. And it’s exactly this freshly scrubbed clean slate of sorts that hopefully can help you make the most of 2020. But will the New Year just be a repeat of the past? And really, what does 2020 mean?

If you’re filled with anticipation about 2020, you’re not the only one. “2020 is going to be an exciting year for a lot of people,” Jaya Jaya Myra, a best-selling author and numerologist, tells Romper. “Numerologically speaking, 2020 is a 22, which is the number of a master builder," she explains. "And since 22 also adds up to 4, that indicates that people who are willing to work hard will have great results in 2020."

2020 is also the year that newness abounds — in all areas of your life. “2020 will bring lots of opportunities for growth and new partnerships,” says Myra. “It will even allow out-of-the-box initiatives to be brought to fruition and lay the groundwork for future success.” The New Year also will bring opportunities to have increased introspection as well.

But before you start whooping it up, it’s important to know that all numbers have both positive and negative aspects to them. “For people who aren't aligned with their purpose or aren't living their life in a helpful way, 2020 can bring about disruptions, false starts, and even bad partnerships that don't bear fruit,” says Myra.

Shutterstock

That’s why it’s important to remember that you can only get out of numerology what you put into it. A number isn’t going to do all the work for you. “Numerology fully depends on how you relate to your own life,” says Myra. “Live your life well and you get the positive impact of the numbers you're working with.” Which means that if you aren’t being true to yourself, you might not get to reap the rewards that 2020 offers.

On the forgiveness front, 2020 is a good year to repair old wounds and learn to let those little slights go.

“Spiritually speaking, 2020 is all about learning to forgive — both others and yourself,” Milana Perepyolkina, numerologist and author of Gypsy Energy Secrets: Turning a Bad Day into a Good Day No Matter What Life Throws at You, tells Romper. “It’s also about having unconditional love, and being grateful for what you have and sharing it with others.”

Although it’s a super cool number, ultimately, how 2020 turns out for you is up to you. “From a numerologist's perspective, the year 2020 is all about hard work with the emphasis on building a better place for all of us,” says Perepyolkina. “That’s why your focus should be on things like community, inclusion, and selflessness.”

2020 definitely promises to reward those who are hardworking, introspective, and honest. Be this person in 2020 and you’ll reap the rewards of a new decade—and possibly, a life you’ll love even more than the one you have right now.

Sources:

Jaya Jaya Myra, numerologist, author, TEDx Speaker, creator of the WELL Method

Milana Perepyolkina, numerologist and author of Gypsy Energy Secrets: Turning a Bad Day into a Good Day No Matter What Life Throws at You