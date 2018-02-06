Since she and her sisters are experts at revealing big news, Kylie Jenner did not share her baby's name over the weekend with her birth announcement. But on Tuesday, she posted a picture of the sweetest little baby hand with the caption, "stormi" and a little angel emoji. So what does "Stormi" mean then? Is that the full name, or is her daughter named Storm and she just added the "i" as a nickname? I'm going with the latter, since that's exactly what her big sister Kim does with both North and Saint's name.

However, E! News is reporting that Stormi is the full name, so fans will have to wait for a Snapchat, a birth certificate obtained by TMZ, or interview on Keeping Up With The Kardashians to find out what they're really calling her. Either way, it's pretty cute.

The name reveal came right as expected actually, since her sisters all had trouble figuring out what to name their kids, too. Kim even says in Kylie's pregnancy video that she was on the fence about naming her kid Chicago, and the other Kardashian kids names weren't immediately revealed either. Picking a name (and trademarking it in the family's case) is no easy task, so it makes sense for them to take a few days.

Stormi is not a common child's name, according to BabyCenter, but Kylie and Scott are from "common" people, so it's entirely possible that they're going with Stormi and not Storm and I'm entirely wrong. According to SheKnows:

People with this name tend to be idealistic, highly immaginative, intuitive, and spiritual. They seek after spiritual truth and often find it. They tend to be visionary and may inspire others. If they fail to develop their potential, they may become dreamers, or misuse power.

When you put it like that, it makes perfect sense why she'd name her daughter Stormi. On the other hand, the name Storm means that a person is "spiritually intense and can sting or charm, according to Seven Reflections.

Kylie Jenner on YouTube

The website adds that the name "brings love and new starts into life and attracts money. In business, you are the creator and promoter of original ideas and usually enjoy considerable financial success.You are frank, methodical and believe in law, system and order." It's also the name of Halle Berry's character in Marvel's X-Men comics, so this baby is going to be fierce AF.

For the past 48 hours, fans have been convinced that Kylie was going to name her baby "Butterfly" or "Mariposa" based on a couple clues from her pregnancy video, like wearing a necklace with butterflies and patting it lovingly and also putting butterflies on the walls of the nursery. She and Scott both also have tattoos of the insect — there were tons of reasons people clung to this theory. And some fans are still hanging on!

One person tweeted that, "Kylie named her baby Stormi the butterfly effect is when a hurricane comes because flap of a butterflies wings bringing a storm." Consider my mind blown.

Other people are just super bummed that the lip kit mogul threw literally the whole nation a curve ball with this name. Another person tweeted, "Imagine the entire nation coming together to devise the butterfly theory behind Kylie Jenner’s baby just for her to turn around and call it STORMI???? R u 4 real."

The fact is that most people would complain about her baby's name no matter what she named her, since bashing the Kardashian and Jenner family is basically the national past time. The important thing is that name means something to Kylie and Travis, which is all that matters. Let's just hope they start showing more pics of her soon.