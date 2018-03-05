Right from the beginning of Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, Becca Kufrin was a likable and relatable contestant that fans seemed to connect with. And, judging by the fact that she got the first one-on-one date, Arie felt the same way. So it’s not very surprising that she’s made it to the final two, but what has she been up to since filming ended? What is Becca doing now after The Bachelor?

There’s no denying that Becca made a huge impression on not only fans, but Bachelor executives as well this season. And while her Instagram shows that she’s gone back to work and her life in Minnesota, there’s a chance that fans could see Becca as the next Bachelorette. That is, if Arie doesn't propose to her during The Bachelor season finale, of course.

That being said, there’s no sure way of knowing who the 2018 Bachelorette is going to be, but it’s safe to say that Becca is a serious candidate because of her journey this season. Fans on Twitter alone have been open about wanting Becca to be named as the Bachelorette if she doesn't end up with Arie, and her story on The Bachelor has the makings of the perfect candidate to fill the role.

As seen during the hometown date episode, she’s very close to her family, having lost her father years ago, and in that respect, I’m sure fans would love to see Uncle Gary make another appearance to tell the men of The Bachelorette to treat her right. But besides that, the unexpected drama with Becca’s ex, Ross Jirgl would help to paint a picture for a Bachelorette fed up with her past relationships and more than ready to find love, but on her own terms. (Did I just write the tagline?)

Then again, it’s entirely possible that Becca and Arie end up together at the end of the season and, as per usual, she’s just keeping quiet about it on social media and pretending as if she’s gone back to her life as a publicist in Minnesota. There's no way to know for sure how it all plays out for Becca until the season finale airs. But by all accounts, it does seem like she’s gone back to her life before The Bachelor.

Becca's also been vocal about supporting her fellow Bachelor contestants and she seems to have remained close with a handful of women from the season, including Bekah Martinez and Caroline Lunny. If she did have her heart broken in some capacity, it’s hard to tell, as Becca’s sense of humor and personality are shining through with her tweets more than ever.

Once again, this proves that if things don't work out with Arie, I don’t see Bachelor fans wanting to say goodbye to her just yet, and rightfully so. Even with some of her behind the scenes photos she posted on Instagram from her dates with Arie, Becca opted to write mostly funny captions rather than serious ones. Basically, most Bachelor fans would like her to be their best friend now, myself included.

Although she went back to her life at home and has been spending time with friends and co-workers, much like she did before going on The Bachelor, Becca made such an impression this season that if Arie doesn't propose to her, she’ll likely be back in some capacity. After all, that's what The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise is for, right? Either way, I'm sure she won't be gone from our TV screens for good.

Check out Romper's new video series, Romper's Doula Diaries:

Watch full episodes of Romper's Doula Diaries on Facebook Watch.