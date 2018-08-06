What Kind Of Cat Mom You'll Be, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

I am, without a doubt, a cat person. I love how cuddly they are, how they listen whenever I need a friend, and the fact that I can leave the house without worrying about their bathroom habits. I've had a feline BFF since I was a kid so I've never had to weigh the pros and cons of becoming a cat mom, either. Finding the right fur baby for your family is a huge deal, though, so I decided to consult the stars to help other prospective cat lovers discover what kind of cat mom they'll be, based on their Zodiac sign.

As a Cancer I am the quintessential cat mom. I love being at home and snuggling with someone more than I love just about anything else. I'm also super empathetic and give tons of affection, which means that cats are a perfect pet for my personality. My mom, on the other hand, is a Capricorn, which means she has a tendency to be a tad bit controlling. Don't get me wrong, she loves cats... as long as they don't get on the table or eat her house plants. My husband is a Scorpio, which means he can be a tad bit intense, but he's also loving and sensual. The combination makes him a great cat dad, and he really shines when our kitties are in need of some petting.

No matter what your sign, if you're responsible and have a lot of love to give you are going to make an awesome cat mom. The trick is finding the right feline friend to join your family. To learn more about what astrology has to say on the matter, read on:

Capricorn (December 22 — January 19) My mom is a Capricorn, and I can tell you that as a cat mom (and a person mom, to be honest), she can be a tad bit controlling. It's not that she doesn't love her cat, because she does. It's just that she has really high expectations and strict rules for where her fur baby is allowed to be and how they are expected to behave.

Aquarius (January 20 — February 18) Giphy According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, people born under the sign of Aquarius have a tendency to be a bit temperamental and aloof. In other words, they're cats... so they make great cat moms. As anAquarius, you're not the kind of cat mom who has just one feline friend. Instead, you will foster a whole litter of kittens and might even decide to keep them all.

Pisces (February 19 — March 20) According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Pisces-born people are loving and kind, which means they are cat people at heart. They do definitely need alone time, too, so they are likely to prefer a cat who gives them space instead of a dog who constantly wants constant affection.

Aries (March 21 — April 19) Giphy Astrology Zodiac Signs notes that Aries-born people are fairly ambitious and social. An independent cat — who doesn't need a lot of attention — would be a great pet to hold down the fort while moms is climbing the career ladder at work or party-hopping on the weekend.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20) Tauruses are patient and practical, which makes them great pet owners. They are also sensual and consider touch to be the most important of the five senses. With that in mind, if you were born under the sign of the bull you should definitely choose a soft, warm kitty to pet and love.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20) Giphy According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Geminis are caring and social, which makes them interactive cat mamas. They will bring home the best cat toys and will absolutely love watching their feline play. They also love to chat, and will love having the company of a feline friend to gossip with.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22) I'm a Cancer, so I wasn't at all surprised to learn that astrologically speaking we are more than a little bit emotional. Fortunately for our cat babies, though, we also super-caring and absolutely love to snuggle.

Leo (July 23 — August 22) Giphy According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Leos are independent, which means having an independent cat is a great pet choice. They also understand their kitty's pride better than anyone else, and are likely to think they are the best creature on the planet. Well, maybe second best to them. Plus, they have a great sense of humor, which means they will record the best cat videos of all time. We all win when a Leo adopts a cat.

Virgo (August 23 — September 22) According to Astrological Zodiac Signs, Virgos love nature. They are totally the type of cat moms who let their cats enjoy both indoor and outdoor spaces, and even take them on walks. They do not enjoy messes, however, so they might be best suited for a cat who won't shed all over their furniture or bring them dead mice.

Libra (September 23 — October 22) Giphy According to Astrology Zodiac Signs, Libras are the sign of the scale, which might mean they will appreciate their cat's sense of balance. They also love beautiful things — like cats — and are willing to spend hours brushing their fur, and admiring how purrfect they are.

Scorpio (October 23 — November 21) Scorpios — like my husband — are passionate and emotional, but they can also be fairly clam. They always give people they care about what they need, and they won't lose their cool if their cat vomits on their bed or tears up the toilet paper. That makes them great cat moms, for sure.