For some folks, Black Friday madness and shopping go hand-in-hand with turkeys, dressing, and cranberry sauce. Hitting the stores for all the deals and sales every year is a family tradition for many, and what used to be an event that happened bright and early the day after Thanksgiving is now on Thanksgiving day for plenty of stores, much to the chagrin of some employees. So what time does Kohl’s open on Black Friday this year?

As the Kohl’s website states, stores will actually open on Thanksgiving day at 5 p.m., with store hours varying by location; according to USA Today, stores will remain open from 5 p.m. Thursday through midnight on Friday, with doorbusters until 1 p.m. on Friday. So it's not like they even "open" at all on Black Friday... they open on Thanksgiving and stay that way! Can’t wait until the big day and don’t want to fight the crowds? Kohl’s has sales online, too, from now through Friday, so you don't absolutely have to visit the actual location. As always, deals can be found throughout the whole store, on everything from electronics to appliances to bedding to bathroom accessories to clothing for anyone and everyone... you name it, they're marking it down for Black Friday. And that's not all! For every $50 you spend, you’ll earn $15 in Kohl’s cash. (Perhaps to purchase a little gift or something for yourself while you’re out Christmas shopping?)

The items below are just a few of the deals you'll be able to snag as early as 5 p.m. on Thursday, Thanksgiving day. And to think, you'll be earning money while you spend! One of the greatest gifts of all.

1 For The Person Who Actually Uses Their Gym Membership Fitbit Ionic Smart Fitness Watch $200 Kohl's Does a special someone in your life (or even yourself, let's be real) want to get fit and have a healthier lifestyle? Or perhaps they want to make sure they can work off all that turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, and macaroni and cheese they had for Thanksgiving dinner. Don't worry. Kohl's has got you covered. Their Ionic Fitbit was originally $270, and is now $200. A pretty good deal, if you ask me. Plus, you'll get $60 Kohl's cash when you purchase it on Black Friday. Score! SEE ON KOHL'S

2 For The Little Snuggly Bunny Carter's Jumpsuits For Baby $8 Kohl's Carter's is most definitely one of my most favorite baby brands, but I always have to wait until they're on sale. (And I'm guessing this may be the case for you, too.) Their jumpsuits, which normally cost $20, will be on sale for just $8! That's nuts. Stock up for baby shower gifts or a "present" for your little one at home. SEE ON KOHL'S

3 For The Very Tired Mom Keurig® K-Classic™ K55 Single-Serve K-Cup® Pod Coffee Maker $80 Kohl's On sale from $150, at just $80, your mornings just got a little better. This Keurig brews three different cup sizes (6, 8, and 10 ounce), and will give you your hot cup of coffee in under a minute, according to the Kohl's website. Plus, you'll get $15 Kohl's cash back to spend on those K-cups. Or maybe you could do some good for the environment and get the reusable pods? Just a thought. SEE ON KOHL'S