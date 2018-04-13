Maybe this is something that all parents go through, but I genuinely feel like my child has way more things to keep him entertained than I did growing up. It's like every other minute there's a new trend or food-related challenge that my son insists he "needs" to do. One of the latest crazes many children have gone seemingly gaga for is creating your own gunk aka slime — the stretchier, the better. But if the ingredients don't quite come together as they should, then you'll want to know what to do when your slime is too runny. You'd be surprised just how easily the final product can be affected, even by a minor change (too much or not enough of a key component, for instance).

But first, if you're not to familiar with the basics of this DIY trend and often find yourself stumped, then you'll be relieved to know that the fix is actually pretty simple. So, what makes slime work? "The glue has long flexible molecules in it — called polymers. — [that] slide past each other as a liquid," as the American Chemical Society (ACS) broke it down into more technical terms on the association's official site. Additionally, "when the borax solution is added to the glue solution, and enough polymer molecules get hooked together in the right way, the glue solution changes from being liquidy to a rubbery slime." Herein lies the necessary steps to ensuring your slime isn't too thin.

So, how do you fix thin, watery slime? You might be able to hazard a guess, given the previous explanation of how slime works. It seems that the glue solution needs enough borax solution to become thicker, according to SlimeMyLife. Basically, your slime is runny because there is not enough borax, or some other type of polymer, to activate the thickening process. On the chance that you don't want to use borax in slime, eye contact solution makes a perfect substitute and accomplishes the same results as SlimeMyLife further explained. If you're a visual learner like I am, then you're in luck. You can check out the video demonstration below for a great thin slime solution that's both simple and quick.

SlimeMyLife on YouTube

You can immediately tell that the solution of borax and water from the old glue bottle started changing the consistency of the slime almost as soon as it was squirted on the runny mess. I am by no means the domestic type, but even I have found that this ratio, of adding more activator to the glue solution, truly works. And if I can seem like the superhero who rescued my kiddo's slime fail, then you certainly can, too.

If you don't really like gross experiments or odd textures, you can always switch up your kid's go-to formula with something that will reduce the ick factor a bit. For instance, my son and I love to add kinetic sand to slime for a less gooey version. Before you dismiss your little one's latest fad, think back to when you were their age. In fact, you probably played with similar creations in your school days, but it likely had a different name. For me, it was all about Gak and Floam as a '90s kid. But the benefit there was that these gross and gooey gobs came pre-made — which meant you rarely had to make adjustments yourself to achieve the desired texture.

At the end of the day, there's really no right or wrong way to make and play with slime. And if you and your kid want to fine tune your gooey ratios, then that's cool, too. In a way, I think that's what makes the whole slime creating process so great: You can have just as much fun creating something as you can with the end result. Enjoy the mess.

