With a 6 and a 3 year old, I think I have a pretty good read of my children. Sometimes I think about their personalities in terms of their star sign, though, like recently when we were at a party at my son's school. My daughter, who's usually a social butterfly, cleaved to me. My son, per usual, assessed the situation from my side and then ran off to organize a game. Classic Gemini and Virgo. I'm not saying it's a sure thing, but sometimes you can tell what your kid's attachment style will be based on their Zodiac sign.

Certainly there are a lot of things that are going to influence how independent your child will be, including but certainly not limited to: how you raise them, their environment, their culture, and, of course, who they naturally are as individuals. The way the stars were positioned in the sky on the day they were born, I'll posit, doesn't actually have anything to do with anything about who they are as people... but that's not to say astrology is useless. Like all sorts of ancient folklore, the Zodiac's use of archetype gives us mortals a way to look at ourselves in ways we may not otherwise would have. This, in turn, can give us interesting or even valuable insights on ourselves, our children, and our relationships.

So if you're curious as to how clingy (or not clingy) your kid might be, and you're not above a little jaunt amongst the stars (at least in your mind) here's how attached your kid will be, based on their sign:

Aries (March 21-April 19) Giphy Here's how it's going to go with your Aries child: you'll wait for them to be born/adopted with breathless anticipation. You will dream of all the things you will do together. You will joyfully welcome them into your life... and the minute they are physically capable they will start crawling away to have their own adventures. Maybe they're rushing off to lead their sports team to victory. Perhaps they're off to lead a political revolution. Either way, they're self-assured and fiercely independent.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Giphy You know The Story of Ferdinand? About the little bull who just likes to sit quietly and smell the flowers? Zodiac bulls (also known as Tauruses) are sort of like that, too. They're mild mannered little homebodies. Taurus kids are great cuddlers, and they will enjoy pleasantly passing the time with you (perhaps even more than running around outside or jumping off playground equipment). It's not that they're opposed to those things, but they know what they like and they like being home with their parents.

Gemini (May 21- June 20) Giphy If Gemini had a motto, that motto would be "It Depends." Because Gemini can be very different from one minute to the next, and that includes their attachment style. Naturally social, Geminis will often flit from person to person, place to place, and group to group, chatting it up and trying to squeeze in as many conversations, games, and experiences as humanly possible. Or they will give in to their propensity to be clingy and not leave your side because they're having one of their anxious days. You just never know with a Gemini.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Giphy Hey, do you like barnacles? I hope so, because you have one in the form of your little crab! Shy, self-contained, and sensitive, Cancers just need a little extra comfort and support when they're out there in the world. And I mean, who can blame them? It's big and scary out there sometimes. Moreover Cancers tend to be super attached to their parents, especially their mothers. They need to feel safe and secure and you, their mom, will be a source of their strength.

Leo (July 23-August 22) Giphy Your Leo child thrives on attention. Like... thrives on attention, and the more of it the better. So if it's just you and them alone in the house, they're going to be scuttling underfoot, making sure you're watching everything they do and listening to everything they say. But if there's a bigger crowd available? I'm sorry, but who are you again?

Virgo (August 23-September) Giphy Naturally helpful and perfectionists to their cores, Virgos will go wherever they feel they are the most needed. You might realize they attach to you not because they need you, but because they believe you need them. They are prototypical "mommy's little helpers," and are more than happy to join you in household chores (of course a toddler "helping" is never especially helpful, but bless their hearts they're trying).

Libra (September 23-October 22) Giphy Libras, with a set of scales as their emblem, are even-keeled and balanced. They're the Goldilocks sign: everything always seems to be "just right." You don't have to worry about them being too clingy or too independent. Libra kids have hit the sweet spot when it comes to attachment.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21) Giphy Ah Scorpios. What are we going to do with you? You see, Scorpios like things on their terms and only on their terms. They march to the beat of their own, secret drummer and they DGAF about what you think about it. That said, Scorpios can be jealous and possessive. True story: back when we were still kids, if anyone ever tried to hug our mother, my sister (classic Scorpio) would run over to wedge herself between them and her mama. So while they want freedom to do their own thing in their own time, they nevertheless expect you to be for them at all times, focused on them and them alone (whether or not they're particularly interested in you at the moment).

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21) Giphy If Aries and Leo had a baby, it would be a Sagittarius: they're independent, convivial, compassionate, and like to be recognized. While they're mostly going to be very happy to go off into the great wide world (they're inclined to travel, exploration, and adventure) they will need a steady stream of validation, attention, and applause. So they're not overly attached, but they do need regular check-ins to let them know they're awesome, special, and doing well.

Capricorn (November 23-January) Giphy Capricorns are perhaps more deceptively attached than one might think. Ambitious and determined go-getters, Capricorns are very comfortable going off and doing whatever it takes to follow their dreams or meet their goals... but they are those kids who like things "a certain way." That take comfort in the familiar: home, family, and tradition, and these things are the source of their external energy. So, yes, your Capricorn child will be fine away from you, but they will need to come back and recharge regularly.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Giphy Everyone loves an Aquarius, you guys. I mean, they're smart, funny, and lively. They love bouncing from one activity to the next and always have a tendency to leave a good impression... but when things get more than superficial they do have a tendency to be aloof. You won't have to worry about attachment issues, because they make it a point not to be too attached. (Yeah, it can be annoying.) This isn't to say that they're not loving, but they are wary of opening up too much and, as a result, you may have to encourage them a little more to get it through to them that you're there for them no matter what.