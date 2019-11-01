When Does Target Put Out Their Christmas Stuff? We're *So* Ready

With the Halloween season rapidly coming to a close, there is a decidedly festive chill in the air not-so-patiently waiting to usher in the Christmas holiday, leaving moms everywhere wondering: When does Target put out their Christmas stuff? I'm beyond ready to be done with all things black, orange, and pumpkin-spiced that have lined shelves since late summer and excited to stroll through some holly jolly aisles with a peppermint mocha latte planted firmly in my tinsel-loving hand.

I may be waiting just a touch longer for that first seasonal sip, but at Target, I can already get a small peek at their gorgeous Christmas decor as it creeps its way onto store shelves well ahead of the holidays. It's time, people. Halloween is over and while Thanksgiving is still on the horizon, my Christmas tree will be going up this weekend and I feel no shame about going ahead and grabbing the select few items that Target has already released into stores.

Target's Christmas selection for 2019 includes four indoor decor collections in their holiday Wondershop with absolutely beautiful themes: North Pole Farmhouse, Winter Blush, Christmas Veranda, and Silver Sidewalks. Each unique collection features an array of decorations to deck your halls with impeccable and affordable trinkets, stockings, lights, and more. While the complete collections are not currently on store shelves, you can find select items at some Target stores right now, like this wooden welcome sign from the North Pole Farmhouse collection that you can use to welcome guests to your home this Christmas.

Just this past weekend at my local Target store in Houston, I spotted a couple of employees attempting to reduce the massive Halloween decor section of the store down to just an aisle or two, while even more employees were readily replacing the empty shelf spaces with a plethora of Christmas lights and ornaments. It was an exciting event to witness, and had me seriously considering snagging some of the new stockings they were unpacking. Because seriously, who wouldn't love to have a retro-style stocking that looks just like a Fair Isle sweater hanging above their fireplace this Christmas?

One part of every Target store that I just cannot force myself to walk past without filling my cart with at least a few items is the Dollar Spot. This is especially true once they start adding stocking stuffers and ornaments to the discount bins, making the area even more merry and bright than usual. Many Target stores already have their Dollar Spots so jam-packed with Christmas trinkets like candles, signage, kids crafts, and more that YouTubers like Shanice Shopping Saga have started documenting it in their videos. This allows shoppers to get a sneak peek before they head to their local Target to fill their carts with plenty of silver and gold.

Shanice Shopping Saga on YouTube

Although some of the smaller Christmas decorations are popping up in stores nationwide, larger home decor items like artificial Christmas trees haven't shown up in Target stores quite yet. At the time of publication, Target has yet to release a date or respond to requests from Romper as to when their entire Christmas decor collection will be released. If they follow the trends set by the releases of their previous holiday collections, some items will only be available for order online with others available both in stores and online. For now, you can get your fix by either scoping out your local Target to see what they have out, or take a scroll through their online Christmas decor selection and place an order if you're like a kid on Christmas morning who just can't handle the wait another moment longer.