Model and body positivity icon Ashley Graham announced Wednesday she's expecting her first child with husband Justin Ervin, sharing the happy news to Instagram. Many fans are excited about the development, with some already asking Graham pregnancy-related questions. And arguably the most common questions is: When is Ashley Graham due? It looks like the winter season will be an exciting time for Graham and Ervin.

In case you missed it, Graham announced her pregnancy news via a sweet Instagram video with Ervin, zooming the camera's focus outward until her bump entered the frame.

"Nine years ago today, I married the love of my life," Graham captioned the adorable video to the delight of her followers, including Hailey Bieber, Reese Witherspoon and Jordyn Woods. "It has been the best journey with my favorite person in the world! Today, we are feeling so blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to get even better."

Ervin shared his own announcement, posting a pic with Graham and a sonogram of the baby. And considering the couple has confirmed the pregnancy, it's safe to assume she has safely gotten through the first trimester.

Many expectant moms wait until 13 weeks of pregnancy to announce the news due to the fact that the risk of miscarriage drops at that point, with 80 percent of miscarriages occur in the first trimester, according to Healthline.

So, if Graham is letting fans in on her secret now, we can probably assume she just hit the three-month mark, meaning Baby Graham-Ervin will arrive sometime in February 2020! It's also possible, however, the little one could make their debut a few months earlier as it hasn't been confirmed how far along Graham is at this point.

If Graham is six months away from her due date, this means her friends and family have plenty of time to plan her baby shower, including her BFF and little sister, Abigail. Graham referred to Abigail as her "rock" by after the two posed for a body positive swimwear campaign, according to People.

Although the prospect of what's to come is exciting, it's obvious Graham and Ervin are savoring this special moment for now. "You make me so happy," Graham sweetly commented on her husband's Instagram post. "Thank you for these nine years!! I’m so excited for our next chapter together!"

Of course, this isn't to say Graham hasn't thought ahead. In fact, she's already thinking about how she'll raise her biracial children.

“Being a white woman, who will potentially have children who will be black, I have to switch my mind. I have to completely say, ‘Wow. I was never raised like that,'” Graham said on her podcast, Pretty Big Deal, according to StyleCaster.

Actress Gabrielle Union, who was a guest on the podcast, responded to Graham: "You have to understand that your children will move through the world differently than you. Your money, your privilege, how you are adored will be different for your children. It’s not something that they get to carry with them as layers of protection.”

I'm sure Graham and Ervin will figure out all of this parenting stuff at some point in the future. But for now, it's clear Graham is eagerly anticipating the arrival of her little one sometime this winter.