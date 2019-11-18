Where Does Joy-Anna Duggar Live? The 'Counting On' Star Bought A New Home

After living in an RV camper for more than a year, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband Austin Forsyth are moving on to a new — larger and permanent — adventure. The couple, who stars on Counting On, revealed that they recently bought a new house, which raises the question of where Joy-Anna Duggar lives with her family now that they've got a new home that will presumably be featured on the TLC reality series.

Since they got married in 2017, Joy-Anna and Austin have been living close to the Duggar's family home in Tontitown, Arkansas. And it seems their new house does not require a big move across the country. Though she did not share which town their new home is located in, Joy-Anna did tag the post on Instagram with "Arkansas" as the location.

Joy-Anna did reveal on Instagram that she and her husband bought a three bedroom home with three bathrooms and will move out of their camper in no time. "We plan to settle down and live in this one for a while!" she shared.

Joy-Anna also shared video clips from inside the home, which they are currently renovating before fully moving in to it. "We are just fixing up the basics...flooring, trim, countertops, and fresh paint," she added. During the house tour, Joy-Anna also promised her followers that she will be keeping them updated as they renovate their new home.

The couple had been living in a 32-foot-long camper with their son, 1-year-old Gideon, for more than a year, which Joy-Anna had previously said was great for the family of three. "It fits our family perfectly," Joy-Anna, who welcomed their first child in 2018, said in a house tour posted to their Instagram account in August.

Although the camper was the right fit for their family at the time, Joy-Anna wrote in the caption of the new post that she is looking forward for the opportunity to put down their roots. "I love living in the camper, but I'm ready for more space and a little more organization," she added.

Joy-Anna and Austin are pretty experienced in renovating homes, so working on their own home should be a breeze. The couple has flipped quite a few homes since getting married, after all, and they've documented a lot of it on Instagram, like their early morning runs to Lowe's Hardware and how they tile a kitchen.

It'll be fun to see how Joy-Anna and Austin make this new space their own and how they manage to get their renovations done with little Gideon by their side.