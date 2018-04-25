Which Duggar Is Getting Married Next? There's A Particularly Big Wedding On The Horizon

The Duggars love nothing more than planning weddings — and luckily for them, it feels like the family has pretty much been planning weddings nonstop since Jill's 2014 nuptials. That being said, it's understandable that even the biggest Counting On fans would need a refresher every now and then on which Duggar is getting married next.

Right now, the Duggar family is only planning one wedding: between Josiah Duggar, 21, and Lauren Swanson, 18. They will reportedly tie the knot on Aug. 28, 2018, in Springdale, Arkansas, as per a wedding registry on The Knot under their names. Although, with more than four months until their alleged wedding date, it wouldn't be out of character for another Duggar kid to swoop in and get hitched sometime before the end of August, as most Duggars have a pretty short timeline between courting, their engagement, getting married, and announcing a pregnancy.

For example, Jill and Derick Dillard began courting in March 2014, he popped the question in April, they were married in June, and they announced a pregnancy in August, all as reported by People. (Courting is the Duggar family's super-conservative form of dating with the goal of marriage in mind, with extremely limited physical contact allowed.) But assuming there are no surprises in the next few months, Josiah will be the next Duggar to walk down the aisle.

Like Josiah, Lauren comes from a large family — she is the oldest of eight children, while Josiah is one of 19. Because of that, their wedding will take a little more careful planning than some Duggar weddings of the past. When the couple got engaged in early March, Josiah told Us Weekly:

It’s going to be neat to see two great families come together in this union ... It’ll take a lot of planning since we have big families on both sides, but we’re very excited to get started and so thankful for how God has brought our lives together.

Counting On fans are likely less concerned with the actual date of the wedding than they are with the air date of the episode chronicling the wedding. Josiah and Lauren have not yet confirmed if their wedding will be on Counting On. But if the past is any indicator, it's safe to assume it will be. All other Duggar weddings have been on the show — some of which have even been Counting On season finales, as noted on TLC's website — so it would be pretty odd if Josiah and Lauren opted out. Not to mention, the couple has already shared their courting announcement as well as their engagement announcement in videos for TLC's YouTube channel, as well as plenty of Insta selfies, so it's clear that they are comfortable letting cameras capture their relationship milestones.

While Josiah and Lauren are the only Duggars with a wedding on the horizon, there are plenty of other family milestones just around the corner. Two different Duggar couples are currently expecting their first babies.

Jinger Duggar is expecting her first child, a girl, along with her husband Jeremy Vuolo. On April 6, Jinger posted on Instagram that she was 25 weeks along. A typical pregnancy lasts about 40 weeks, which means her due date is likely sometime in mid-July.

The other expectant Duggar couple is Joseph Duggar and his wife Kendra Caldwell. Like Jinger and Jeremy, Joseph and Kendra have not disclosed their due date. However, an eagle-eyed fan came across the Amazon baby registry that appears to be Kendra's, which claims her due date is June 17, 2018.

All that being said, it really wouldn't be a surprise if another Duggar wedding or birth announcement pops up sometime soon. Fans will just have to wait and see!

