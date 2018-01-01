Who Is Kendall On 'The Bachelor'? Arie's Contestant Has An Interesting Hobby

Show me a cast from any season of The Bachelor and I’ll show you a handful of women who are a lot more quirky than you would expect. Take, for example, Season 22’s Kendall Long, who is definitely going to get attention right away for her personal interests. So, who is Kendall on The Bachelor exactly? The contestant has an interesting hobby that some of the women may find a little dark, but she’s probably used to that.

Kendall is a creative director who has worked with both MTV and Comedy Central, according to her LinkedIn profile, but she also enjoys taxidermy on the side. Yes, that would be those stuffed dead animals that have been repurposed as art. So absolutely loves it. But instead of being on a total Norman Bates level, via Bates Motel, it’s just a side passion for Kendall and her Instagram has plenty of photos showing off her unique interest.

It’s also clear on Kendall’s Bachelor bio that she’s definitely into animals in general, both alive and dead, and mentioned that the best gift she ever received was "an alligator hand holding an iron heart in a jar." Do we say "awww" now? I don't know the protocol when dealing with taxidermy animals.

Kendall’s bio also says that she’s from Santa Clarita, California, which isn’t exactly near Scottsdale, Arizona, where Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. lives, but at least it would make the transition smoother if they end up together at the end of the season. And although being into taxidermy might be something a little surprising to some of the other women competing for roses on The Bachelor Season 22, Kendall sees it a different way. "My sister said my spirit animal was a bat because I see beauty in dark things," she said in her Bachelor bio, which kind of makes sense with her hobby.

The sister in question is likely Kendall’s twin sister, Kylie, who can be seen in some of Kendall’s Instagram photos. As you can see, they seem really close and it shows how important family is to Kendall, which could definitely make her a frontrunner among all of the other contestants Arie has to choose from.

While in the past Kendall has worked on Not Safe with Nikki Glaser and Ridiculousness, more recently, she’s been a creative director with WhoHaHa, which works with funny women and up and coming comedians to get them in front of and behind the camera. Considering the line of work she's in, I'm willing to bet Kendall is going to be a lot of fun and give viewers some laughs. And I mean that in a good way, not in an annoying "Whaboom" guy sort of way. (Looking at you, Lucas Yancey!)

Kendall also seems like she might make an immediate impression on Arie, if only because of her own dare devilish stunts of the past. Since Arie is a professional race car driver, Kendall would be wise to lead with the story on her Bachelor bio about driving a car "off of a ramp and through the caboose of a moving train." Because that sounds awesome and I'm not even into racing. If she wants to catch Arie's attention, that's the way to do it.

From what I can tell, Kendall and Arie will have no shortage of things to talk about, and when you have no less than two dozen other women vying for the same guy, that’s a big win in itself. She could go a long way this season.

