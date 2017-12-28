Why Did Kim Kardashian Delete Her Christmas Card Photos From Instagram? Here Are Some *Theories*

After making all of us wait for 25 days of December for a new post of her family, Kim Kardashian just deleted her Christmas card photos from Instagram for some unknown reason. Romper's request for comment from Kardashian's reps was not immediately returned. But, seriously, why did she do this?

Since I can't just text her and ask, though that is definitely one of my top Life Goals, I'm going to have to speculate so bear with me. She left the pictures up on her Twitter account, where she simultaneously posted them all month, so it's not like she wants them hidden from view or anything. Kourtney, who was also pretty diligently keeping up with posting the card, also left hers up on the good old 'Gram. Momager Kris Jenner also has a selection of the Christmas card photos still posted on Instagram.

So, here's what I think: She didn't like the way it looked, so she archived them, which really, is exactly what that Instagram feature is for.. Kourtney interspersed her Christmas card posts with other pictures, as did Kris, but on Kim's, it was mostly just the cards (early on in December she posted some throwbacks and a few KKW Beauty pics in there) and it made up a wall of sorts on her Instagram profile.

Sometimes Kim will post multiple pictures from the same event (see this week's "Taco Wednesday" posts with Jennifer Lopez), but 25 all together is a little much. She likes to show off her makeup and clothes and things and maybe she just didn't want to make people scroll all the way through a month of posts to get to see what she was wearing in November.

DAY 25 MERRY CHRISTMAS — (@kimkardashian) #

Most fans are just really confused about the whole thing. I mean, that card basically dictated the daily routine of every single one of us on Kardashian and Jenner baby watch this year. Yes, I know how sad that sounds. No, I am ashamed to admit it. Because despite the fact that the family puts together an epic Christmas card every year, this one had way more meaning. For one, there were 25 of them, posted every day. And we were still waiting for confirmation of both Khloé and Kylie's reported pregnancy.

When Khloé confirmed her pregnancy late in the month, there were so, so many of us out there who assumed that the card was going to be how Kylie confirmed her own pregnancy. Even despite the fact that the sheer timing of the card's shoot and her rumored due date would mean that there would likely be no visible clue.

That was not the point! The point was...well, I don't know exactly what the point of the Christmas card anticipation was, but it sure makes me feel like we've been played now that they're gone from Kim's page. I am not alone here, thank the KarJenner gods.

when I saw that @KimKardashian deleted the photos of the Christmas card — (@kingzzjenner) #

Kim K deleting all the Christmas card pictures from her insta already is like people taking down their tree December 26th — (@kayla_graceffa) #

KIM DELETED ALL THE PHOTOS FROM THE CHRISTMAS CARD — (@kindaknj) #

kim archived all them christmas card photos. we are literally the same bitch — (@julianjamesss) #

@kimkardashian so we went through 25 days of hell with you instagramming ONLY the Christmas card pictures for you to go delete them on the 26th day??? What even was the point? — (@kimkwestpics) #

More to come...