It finally happened! After months of rumors, Khloé Kardashian confirmed last month that she's pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Kardashian posted a sweet photo of her baby bump to Instagram, and fans, of course, couldn't help but freak out at the news. But she wasn't the only Kardashian/Jenner rumored to be pregnant. And, late Sunday evening, Kylie Jenner confirmed she had a baby via Instagram. So why did Kylie Jenner wait to announce her pregnancy? Her reason is, of course, super relatable.

US Weekly first broke the news that Kardashian's pregnant with Thompson's child back in September, based on information provided by multiple sources close to the reality TV family. Those same sources told the outlet that the Good American co-founder would announce her pregnancy in late November or sometime in December. Turns out they were right.

But fans couldn't get a read on when Jenner would confirm that she's pregnant, too. The Kylie Cosmetics founder has been able to dodge those pregnancy rumors for months, and with a lot of success, according to Newsweek. But now the bun's out of the oven. Literally.

On Super Bowl Sunday of all days, Jenner announced via her Instagram account that she is, in fact, pregnant and expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. The reality TV star wrote in a moving Instragram post that she was sorry for keeping her fans "in the dark," and that her pregnancy "was one I chose not to do in front of the world." Jenner also said she would miss being pregnant, having given birth to a healthy baby girl Feb. 1 of 2018.

Confirmation of Jenner's delivery comes almost two months after Khloé Kardashian revealed the truth about her impending motherhood. Jenner said via her Instagram post that waited to confirm the rumors because she knew her baby would "feel every stress and every emotion." In other words, she kept the world in the dark for the sake of her healthy little girl. A need every mother can surely relate to.

Kardashian confirmed rumors that she and Thompson, a center for the Cleveland Cavaliers, are welcoming their first child, according to her Instagram. And while the 33-year-old fashion designer didn't specify a due date in the post itself, it's safe to assume that Kardashian is due around January and/or February of next year. That would put her, roughly, in her third trimester. Sources also told US Weekly that the younger Kardashian and the 27-year-old NBA champ are expecting a baby boy, but the couple did not confirm rumors of their child's sex on social media.

Kardashian wrote in her Instagram post, finally announcing her pregnancy:

I know we've been keeping this quiet but we wanted to enjoy this between our family and close friends as long as we could privately. To enjoy our first precious moments just us.

But that's not the only reason, allegedly. A source allegedly close to the family told The Sun that big sis Kim Kardashian wanted Jenner to announce her pregnancy so it didn't overshadow the birth of her third child. The 36-year-old star of Keeping Up With The Kardashian and husband Kayne West are expecting another kid via a surrogate. They are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.

The source told The Sun that people think Kim wants Jenner to reveal her delivery soon so that her younger sister "doesn't overshadow Kim's baby arriving." They added,

Kim is urging Kylie to tell the world about pregnancy – look how excited everyone was to hear about Khloe’s baby. But Kylie is dragging her heels. She wants to do a whole photoshoot with [baby daddy] Travis Scott and he’s not around as he’s been on tour.

Now that we know why Jenner waited to announce that she's pregnant with Scott's child, it's almost cruel to expect anything else from a new mother. And now that her little girl is here, KUWTK can continue to freak out of that the youngest Kardashian is officially a new mama.

