Music's biggest night has officially started, but that doesn't mean all its stars are there. While the red carpet was flooded with everyone's favorites, one major star was missing: Queen Bey. But why isn't Beyonce at the Grammys? According to the official website for the award, Beyoncé has been nominated for a whopping 66 nominations, and has won 22 — I mean, she's practically the face of the Grammy award with those numbers. But her absence may have something to do with the fact that she was shut out of some major awards this year.

In June of 2018, Beyoncé and JAY-Z released a collaborative album, Everything Is Love, under their married surname, The Carters. According to USA Today, fans of the power couple hoped that this album would get some major accolades that Bey and Jay have both deserved in the past couple of years. Back in 2016, Beyoncé's "Lemonade" lost the coveted Album of the Year award, and "Formation" lost Song of the Year and Record of the Year. And at the 2018 Grammys last year, JAY-Z was nominated for eight awards, including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap/Sung Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Rap Album, and Best Music Video — he didn't win any of them.

So fans everywhere of The Carters really hoped this would be the year they'd get some major hardware added to their awards shelf. But while Everything Is Love missed out on major nominations, it was nominated for the Best Urban Contemporary Award and won, reported People.

But is that nomination enough for Beyoncé to show up at The Grammys? Not exactly. While many speculated last year that she wouldn't show up, Bey was there supporting her husband and looked like a queen, as usual. In fact, Bey, JAY, and little Blue stole the entire night as they slayed from their seats.

But Beyoncé and JAY-Z are not the only stars skipping The Grammys this year. According to Time, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, and Rihanna are all apparently steering clear of the awards show. For Swift, this has been a normal occurrence as Time noted she hasn't been spotted at the Grammys since 2016. But for others, like Grande, there was apparently an issue with the performance she was planning on for the Grammys stage, and Drake, Lamar, and Childish Gambino all reportedly turned down the offer to perform during the show. The kicker? They're up for some major awards, too.

The Grammys, like many awards shows, have dealt with some controversy in the past. Many believe the nominations aren't given to those who truly deserve them, and others feel like entire artists have been snubbed year after year. Esquire reported that last year's awards show lost six million viewers, and that Bruno Mars' awards sweep, which included beating out JAY-Z and other notable nominees, was too much to disregard.

I can only assume Bey is living her best life tonight though. I mean, awards shows are fun to watch on TV and all, but thinking about all of the make-up wipes I'd need after is just too exhausting.