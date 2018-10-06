Kate Hudson strikes me as a gal who does things her own way, in her own time. The actress and Fabletics mogul doesn't appear to be interested in following in anyone's path because she's too busy carving her own. I mean, she was raised by Goldie Hawn, after all, the literal poster girl for flower children of the sixties. She learned how to do her own thing from the best. So now that she's welcomed her third child, does this mean that Kate Hudson and Danny Fujikawa will get married? Or will the couple simply live happily ever after, consciously coupled in their own way?

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Rani Rose Hudson Fujikawa, on Wednesday. While Hudson is already a mom to two sons, 14-year-old Ryder and 7-year-old Bingham, this is the first child for musician Fujikawa. Hudson explained the meaning behind her little girl's name in a sweet announcement post on Instagram, writing, "We have decided to name our daughter Rani (pronounced Ronnie) after her grandfather, Ron Fujikawa. Ron was the most special man who we all miss dearly. To name her after him is an honor." She added in the caption, "She’s here. Everyone is doing well and happy as can be. Our family thanks you for all the love and blessings that have been sent our way and we send ours right back.”

The pair have been dating since December 2016, although they've actually known each other for 15 years. Women's Health reported that Fujikawa's two step sisters are actually Hudson's childhood best friends, Sara and Erin Foster. As Hudson wrote in an Instagram post from December 2017, she first met Fujikawa when she was still married to The Black Crowes front man Chris Robinson and "enormously pregnant" with son Ryder:

The first time I met Danny I was 23 and enormously pregnant with Ryder. His step sisters are my best friends @sarafoster @erinfoster and so it goes we have been in the same circle for over a decade!

Since the two started dating it's been a total love fest. They've traveled together, moved in together, gotten pregnant together and now have a new baby together. They try to maintain their privacy as a couple, but sometimes Hudson can't help gushing about the man she calls "the love of her life" on Instagram. But does that mean they plan to get married?

Well, back in January people spotted a ring that could be considered an engagement ring on that all-important finger, but sources close to the couple told People at the time that no wedding was in the works. Hudson has been married once and was engaged for four years to Matt Bellamy, but Fujikawa has never been married. Perhaps the two are actually planning on following in the footsteps of Hudson's mom Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell. As E! News explained, Hawn and her life partner have been committed to each other for 35 years, without all that pesky paperwork.

It seems to be working for both couples, to be honest. Hudson and Fujikawa look gloriously happy, while Hawn and Russell have managed one of the most enduring, solid relationships in Hollywood.

Maybe they've decided not to fix what isn't broken, you know?