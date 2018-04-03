After months of anticipation, Khloé Kardashian is expected to welcome her baby girl any day now. In preparation, Khloé has already settled down in Cleveland, Ohio, where she will be giving birth. She moved to the midwest city to live with her boyfriend, NBA player Tristan Thompson. The Kardashian and Jenner family is heavily associated with their hometown of Calabasas, California, so Khloé's relocation to Ohio is certainly a big change for her. That being said, some fans may be wondering if Khloe Kardashian will live in Cleveland after giving birth for good or if she'll return to the West Coast eventually.

The reality star opened up about her big move in a recent post on her website and app. “Throughout my pregnancy, I traveled back and forth between L.A. and Cleveland quite a bit, but after a while, it was a little difficult,” she wrote, as reported by People. “It was more tiring and my body got swollen, which never used to happen before pregnancy. I obviously love both cities, but I will say I’m happy to be in Cleveland right now.”

A few weeks ago, Khloé officially moved to Cleveland to prep for the birth of her first baby. “Khloé is in Cleveland and plans to stay there until the baby is born. She is too far along to fly back and forth,” a source reportedly told People at the time.

It seems like Khloé is really enjoying the break from her usual work-filled day-to-day in California. “I’m with Tristan and I get my home time — cooking, being with my love, and just more of a routine,” she wrote in the blog post, as per People. “In L.A., I’m SWAMPED with work."

Even though she is happy to be having a relaxed couple of weeks leading up to giving birth, she seems to also miss her life in Los Angeles. She also wrote in the same blog post, as per People:

But then again, I love being in L.A. because I get to see my sisters and my mom, and I have my trainer and the people that I’ve grown up with. So there are perks to both cities for me!

Much to Khloé's delight, a little bit of L.A. will be joining Khloé as she gives birth in Cleveland. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in February, she told the host that her sisters and their mom Kris Jenner will be flying to Cleveland to support Khloé while she's in labor.

However, they may not get to do much more than chill in the waiting room (and see the new baby on her first day of life, of course). Khloé told Kimmel that Thompson is the only person she definitely wants in the delivery room, followed by her mom (maybe) and then whichever one of her sisters that would annoy her the least (double maybe).

So while Khloé has yet to reveal where she plans to raise her daughter, it seems like she is enjoying the quiet of Cleveland right now, so perhaps she'll stay there for a little while. (Flying with a newborn does not sound like a fun or relaxing experience.) However, Khloé has reportedly built nurseries for her daughter in both her Calabasas and Cleveland homes, so it won't be a surprise if she heads back west with her bundle of joy shortly after giving birth.

But no matter what she decides to do, you can count on her keeping fans updated. She's been chronicling her pregnancy on social media as well as her website and app over the past few months, so updates about her baby are likely to follow.

