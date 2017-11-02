Will Mike & Eleven Date In 'Stranger Things' Season 3? Their Reunion Was So Touching

Even though Mike and Eleven had their own things to deal with for the majority of Stranger Things Season 2, it was hard to handle the distance between them when all either character wanted was to be reunited with the other. Luckily, that reunion came by the end of the season with a totally heartwarming exchange of looks between the two young tweens. And now that they’ve shared that kiss at the Snow Ball, will Mike and Eleven date in Stranger Things Season 3? Since they’re finally reunited, it would make sense, but they’re also still in junior high and as we all can relate to, middle school relationships aren’t exactly known to be long lasting or very serious.

Stranger Things was never meant to be a love story, so chances are, whatever budding romance is happening between Mike and Eleven won’t necessarily be intensified throughout Season 3. Sadie Sink (who plays Max) explained to Vanity Fair that Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer made it clear that the relationships between Max and Lucas and Eleven and Mike would be treated as any other relationship between 13-year-olds.

"One of the things that Matt and Ross were saying is, middle-school relationships, they don’t last that long," Sink said. "I mean, the most I’ve ever witnessed one of those things going on for is like, one month, maybe? They’ll be dating for like a week and they’ll consider it, like, 'Oh, it’s a serious relationship.' Or a date will be like, go to Starbucks. Or just walk around the park."

It’s almost impossible to ignore how adorable Mike and Eleven are together on Stranger Things and although they’re still so young and may just be starting high school come Season 3, their connection clearly goes beyond your typical childhood crush. Even so, I think it’s safe to assume that since the kids are all still just kids, Mike and Eleven won't necessarily be "dating" in Season 3, but they’ll still be close.

When I was 13, I remember that dating was pretty much the equivalent to holding hands on the bus after school, hanging out at the park together, or sitting with each other (and friends) at lunch. There’s not much else that dating as an adolescent entails. Very rarely do you end up going on an actual date. Don’t get me wrong — I am a dedicated shipper of the Mike and Eleven love train, but at the end of the day, they're still just kids trying to figure things out.

when mike and eleven finally see each other again, it made me cry so much. #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/fdvhFAYTmQ — Matt (@adoringajlee) October 29, 2017

Not to mention the fact that there is still the Upside Down looming over Hawkins, even with the portal closed. Ross Duffer told Rotten Tomatoes that the shot of the Mind Flayer at the end of the Season 2 finale was intentional and meant to set things up for Season 3. "The hope with the Mind Flayer is that we would establish a villain that could sustain through multiple seasons," he revealed. "The entity didn’t even know that Eleven existed until right there at the end. And so the idea was that last shot at the end, you know, they shut the door on him, but he is very well aware of these kids that thwarted his plans."

With this big new monster keeping watch on the kids from the Upside Down, there likely won't even be time for dating on Stranger Things Season 3, but at the very least, the group is back together again.

