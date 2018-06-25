Following a string of weddings in the Counting On universe, the Duggar family experienced a bit of a baby boom. First to give birth was Joy-Anna Duggar — she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, welcomed a little boy in February. Next up was Kendra Duggar, who delivered her first son on June 8. As for the next Duggar to give birth, that would be Jinger Duggar. Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are set to welcome their first daughter in July. Exciting stuff, right? Of course, fans are incredibly curious about the impending delivery, and many people have questions about the last Duggar to give birth in 2018. And one of the inquires fans have concerned about whether the Duggars will be in Texas for Jinger Duggar's delivery. Considering the Duggars are known to rally around one another during births, it's a legitimate question. So, will Jinger's siblings be by her side when she gives birth? A recent photo from Vuolo suggests the answer is yes.

A little over a year following Jinger and Vuolo's November 2016 wedding, the couple announced their pregnancy news via a sweet photoshoot. " ... We are expecting our first child," Vuolo and Jinger said in a January statement accompanying the cute snaps, according to People. “We are praising God for this beautiful gift and ask that you join us in praying for a safe and healthy pregnancy.”

Luckily, Jinger has enjoyed a "healthy and safe" pregnancy thus far, and her July due date is right around the corner. In fact, Vuolo recently teased Jinger's impending due date in a recent Instagram photo of the couple. "ETA: soon," Vuolo captioned a shot of Jinger cradling her bump, according to Instagram.

Due date aside, fans are really curious about where Jinger will give birth. As of now, the two possibilities are either Laredo, Texas, or her hometown of Tontitown, Arkansas. Out of the two options, it's looking like Laredo is more likely, because I can't imagine Jinger risking going into labor during the 11-hour drive to Tontitown. Kendra did give birth to her son a week early, after all — it's possible the same thing could happen to Jinger.

Adding fuel to this theory is a photo Vuolo shared to Instagram on Sunday. In the snap, Vuolo and Jinger pose alongside Jana Duggar, a close family friend, Jessa Duggar, and Ben Seewald. Not only does the pic prove Jinger is settled in Laredo for now, but it also seems to suggest some of her siblings will be in town for the delivery. "A weekend visit from family," Vuolo captioned the snap, according to Instagram.

Although Vuolo used the term "visit" to describe the get-together, I think that's his attempt to throw fans off. I say this because Vuolo turned off the pic's comments feature (he *rarely* does this, BTW), suggesting he doesn't want to give fans a platform to speculate. Not to mention, it's not uncommon for people in the public eye to purposefully confuse fans for privacy reasons.

As for my theory, I think Jinger's loved ones plan to hang out in Laredo until she gives birth. The Duggar sisters typically assist one another with home births, and Jinger is especially close to Jessa. I don't see why Jinger's fam would drive all the way down to Laredo only to turn around and go home right before the birth. It just doesn't add up.

On the other hand, however, it's possible Jinger wants to keep the birth as private as possible. Jinger is the most independent Duggar in terms of her post-married life, and maybe she wants the delivery to be on her own terms. You never know.

Either way, this is a very exciting time for Jinger and Vuolo. Whether Jinger has her siblings by her side or not, it's guaranteed the delivery will be a moment she'll never forget.