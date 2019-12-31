I don't like to clean and I get zero joy from dusting, but I would be willing to dust things for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry if they would just give me the chance. I bet you would, too. And the good news is that Windsor Castle, Markle and Prince Harry's residence, is hiring a housekeeping assistant. So one of us might have the chance.

As royal fans are well aware, Markle and Prince Harry live at Frogmore Cottage, a 10-bedroom estate on the grounds of Windsor Castle. And it seems as though they could be looking for some new staff in 2020. According to the Royal Household's job posting site, a new position for a housekeeping assistant has opened up at Windsor Castle. It's a full-time position of 40 hours per week, five days a week.

While the posting will be in Windsor Castle, I have even more good news for the lucky person who manages to land this position: You will be expected to travel to "other royal households." You know what this means, don't you? That if you have the proper qualifications, you could possibly get glimpses of where the whole royal crew hangs outs, drinks afternoon tea, and such. And since there is a live-in option for this new staff member, you might also get to see little Archie Harrison toddling around with Markle and Prince Harry.

Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

So what sort of qualifications does a person need to snag this dream job? I have to tell you, it seems pretty open based on the job description on the website:

Previous housekeeping or hospitality experience would be an advantage but is not essential. We’re more interested in your proactive approach and ability to tackle new challenges. With attention to detail you take pride in your work and aim for the highest standards.

Also you are supposed to be a people person who is organized and good at managing your time. This person will also be expected to greet guests (famous Markle pals like Serena Williams, perhaps, or George and Amal Clooney?) and be focused on exceptional hospitality.

I am happy and sort of bewildered to report that there is pretty much no mention of cleaning, so hopefully you will have light duties. Although little Archie is apparently starting to crawl around, according to Town & Country, and mobile babies are notorious mess-makers, so you should brace yourself for that.

Anyone interested in applying for the position of housekeeping assistant to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex should get their résumés brushed up and sent in by Jan. 19, 2020 as interviews start the next day. May the best person win. And may she be me.