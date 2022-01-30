If you’re making your baby’s food from scratch, you’ll need somewhere convenient to store it. The best baby food jars will be large enough to hold the amount your child eats in a single sitting (jars typically hold between 2 and 8 ounces each); once you dip a spoon into the jar to feed your baby, you shouldn’t save leftovers due to contamination risks, so you’ll only want to put an individual serving in each jar to minimize waste. Baby food jars are typically sold in sets, so consider how many containers you’ll need and choose an option accordingly. Bulk sets are handy for making large batches of food (especially easy to do with a baby food maker), while smaller sets are best if you’re short on storage space.

You’ll also want to make sure you choose jars that are easy to clean, ideally in the dishwasher, to make things more convenient. If you plan on microwaving your baby’s food, go with a microwave-safe pick, and for freezing your baby’s food, choose freezer-safe jars with airtight lids to prevent freezer burn. Plastic jars won’t break when dropped, but can absorb the food’s taste and odor, while glass jars won’t absorb either but tend to be pricier and more breakable. If you want to take your baby’s food on the go and maintain a warm or cold temperature, it’s also possible to buy insulated jars made from stainless steel. Jars aren’t the only way to serve baby food, though — squeeze pouches can be portable (and fun!), and if you batch-cook baby food, you can also opt to freeze it in an ice cube tray designed for baby food instead.

If you’re worried about keeping baby food organized while storing it in your fridge or freezer, choose picks that stack or snap together, or ones that come with a storage tray. Color-coded lids or ones you can write on make it easier to keep track of the jars’ contents. Some jars have measurement markings, too.

Scroll on for seven picks parents on Amazon confirm are all stellar options for storing homemade baby food — and happy cooking!

1. A Set Of Fan-Favorite Glass Baby Food Jars

These baby food jars from WeeSprouts are an overwhelming favorite on Amazon — they boast a knockout 4.8-star rating overall, among 10,000 and growing reviews — and it’s likely because they’re packed with features that make them super easy to utilize for homemade baby food. And real talk... they’re adorable, too! Each of the 12 glass jars hold 4 ounces of food, and convenient measurement markings allow you to keep track of the amount per jar. The twist-on lids are airtight and freezer safe, making them suitable for the freezer. This pick also comes with a dry-erase marker that you can use to label the lids with pertinent information such as the jar’s contents or the date the food was made.

The baby food jars are BPA-, phthalate-, and PVC-free. Additionally, they’re dishwasher and microwave safe — just remember to remove the lid before doing microwaving.The jars can also be stacked for easy storage. Choose from two different-colored options — a modern matte set or an easy-to-spot brights pick — and from sets with either 4 or 8 ounce jars, or a set that has both 4- and 8-ounce jars. WeeSprouts also makes a plastic baby food jar set that’s about $10 cheaper with many of the same features, if that’s of interest.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “We loved these so much, we ordered a second batch immediately. It's so nice to do bulk meal preps and have portion sized containers that I can throw into the freezer so I don't spend all day everyday hanging out with my blender. We ordered two sets of these and it's enough to feed our twins for 2 days, if we had more freezer space I would order 5 more of these. Amazing customer service, quick responses, quick action, and the product came faster than jimmy johns would have. We absolutely throw two enthusiastic thumbs up for this product!”

2. A Set Of Plastic Baby Food Jars With A Storage Tray

If you need help containing all of your baby’s homemade food in your fridge or freezer, you’ll surely benefit from this set from OXO, which includes a convenient tray to keep the jars together. And if you buy multiple sets, the trays are stackable! Included with this pick are six storage jars, each of which holds 2 ounces of baby food. Made from BPA- and phthalate-free plastic, the jars feature measurement markings to portion out your baby’s food. They are freezer safe, and the airtight, leak-proof lids mean that you can stash your baby’s food in the freezer without worrying about freezer burn.

These baby food jars are dishwasher safe for your convenience. They can also be microwaved, if needed.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These little food containers have been great in helping me batch homemade baby food for my little one. I usually make a couple different baby foods each weekend (sweet potatoes, carrots, apples, broccoli, squash, pears, etc.) and one batch of each type usually fills all 6 little containers. I fill them with 2oz (which is marked on the side), which is helpful so I know how much I am feeding my babe. The tops pop on and off easily. The little storage tray is great to keep them in order in the refrigerator. Multiple trays stack on top of each other easily.”

3. A Bulk Set Of Glass Mason Jars For Baby Food

If you tend to make large batches of baby food (or could just use smaller jars elsewhere in the house), you’ll appreciate having this bulk set of jars from QAPPDA on hand. The set comes with 40 wide-mouth mason jars, each of which holds up to 4 ounces of food and is easy to fill and scoop from. Made from glass, the jars won’t absorb food or odor smells. And the metal lids have a tight seal that’s leak-proof. While this set comes with a large number of jars, storage will actually be quite simple since they’re stackable. The mason jars are dishwasher, freezer, and microwave safe, though the metal lids should not go in the microwave.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Perfect for baby food! I ordered two sets. They come really well packaged and I just wash and put back in the box as we use the baby food.”

4. A Budget-Friendly Set Of Plastic Baby Food Jars

You don’t need to fork over major money to get a quality set of baby food jars — this set of six jars from Babymoov is less than $10, but Amazon reviewers still confirm that it’s high quality. Made from BPA-free plastic, each jar holds 6 ounces of food, and handy measurement markings allow you to track the amount that you’ve added. The bright-colored lids screw on, making an airtight, leak-proof seal.

This pick is dishwasher, freezer, and microwave safe. The jars are stackable for easy storage. If six storage jars doesn’t quite work for your needs, you can also purchase sets with more or fewer containers, or larger jars that hold 8.5 ounces.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I got these for my daughter’s homemade baby food. I needed something big enough to hold 3 frozen cubes of baby food (I purée and freeze in ice cube trays, pop them out and store in gallon zip lock bags in freezer) and these are perfect!! [...] I just put 3 cubes in the containers at night for the next day and leave in the fridge. Love them!”

5. An Insulated Jar To Keep Baby Food Warm Or Cold While Traveling

Made from sturdy stainless steel, this insulated jar from Skip Hop will keep your baby’s food warm for 7 hours or cold for 5 hours — perfect for use on the go. The large jar has an 11-ounce capacity (which means you may not want to fill it all the way), and it features a convenient holder on the side to house an included spork for feedings. The twist-top lid is ultra secure; you don’t have to worry about any leaks occurring. This pick is hand-wash only, but it is microwave safe except for the transparent lid. The brand doesn’t specify whether the jar is freezer safe, so it’s probably safer to keep it out of your freezer. Choose from either a unicorn design or a dog design.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “My daughter uses this daily, it keeps her lunches warm, is super easy to clean and we've dropped it several times and its sustained very little damage”

6. A Set Of 50 Disposable Baby Food Jars

If you prefer the convenience of disposable baby food jars, this set from Tovla comes with 50 of them — and for less than $20. The containers are made from BPA-free plastic, and they boast hinged lids (aka they’re impossible to lose!) that snap on for an airtight seal. Once you serve your baby the food (FYI each container holds 3 ounces) the jar can be recycled or reused, if you desire. Plus, they’re safe to freeze, though the brand doesn’t specify if they’re microwave safe. If you do choose to reuse the jars, they’re conveniently washable in the dishwasher. When empty, the containers nest inside one another for storage. This set comes with handy stickers to label the contents of each jar.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “LOVE these disposable baby food cups. These are perfect for taking to daycare or on the go. They freeze well!”

7. A Set Of Plastic Baby Food Jars That Snap Together

These plastic storage jars from melii snap together, allowing you to easily keep them corralled in your fridge, freezer, pantry, or diaper bag — they’re stackable, too! The multicolored jars hold 2 ounces each (though if you need larger jars, a 4 ounce option is also available), and they’re free from BPA, lead, and PVC. This freezer-safe pick can be utilized in the freezer thanks to the plastic lids that are airtight to keep the contents nice and secure.

These reusable jars are microwave and dishwasher safe.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I love how convenient these little snap & go containers are! I am able to prepare our daughters food & freeze it so that its quick and easy. I love the colors of these too.”

Also Nice: A Set Of Disposable Food Pouches

Squeeze pouches are both fun for kids and convenient for you, and this pick from Infantino is truly the best of the best, boasting a 4.7-star rating overall on Amazon, among 10,000 and growing reviews. The set comes with 100 disposable squeeze pouches, each of which can hold up to 4 ounces of food. The clear window allows you to easily see the contents inside of each pouch, and you can even label them, too. This pick is freezer safe and boasts an airtight seal, but isn’t dishwasher or microwave safe.

This pick is also available in a smaller set with 50 squeeze pouches. And for easier filling, check out the squeeze station the brand offers. If you prefer reusable pouches, consider this dishwasher-safe set from Baby Brezza.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Perfect 4oz size, freezes nicely too. Holds smooth purees and chunky ones, not too hard to fill and doesn't get a lot of air in the bag when filling.”