From swaddling your baby to covering up your little one’s stroller, the best muslin blankets are a versatile tool every parent needs. The best picks are made from a cozy fabric for your baby’s delicate skin — choose from soft and durable cotton (organic or otherwise), antibacterial and moisture-wicking bamboo, or a pick that combines the two for the best of both worlds. Your ideal muslin blanket will also come in a color or pattern you adore — and with solid-colored hues, florals, animal prints, character designs, geometric patterns, and more to choose from (and even some adorable design details like tassels or a pom-pom trim), the sky is basically the limit when it comes to aesthetic options.

Before purchasing a blanket for your baby or toddler, you should also think about your preferred size and thickness. While all muslin blankets are relatively thin and lightweight, some picks boast multiple layers of fabric for added plushness, which is particularly great if you’re planning on using the blanket as a play or tummy time mat, since it’ll be extra comfortable for your little one to lay on. On the other hand, a thinner blanket might make a good stroller or nursing cover for summer. While most muslin blankets are square-shaped and about 47 by 47 inches in size, there are some picks that are slightly larger or smaller than this, if that’s what you’d prefer.

While you can certainly find muslin blankets that are sold individually, multi-packs are common, too, and they’re usually more budget-friendly overall. Some muslin blankets are also sold in sets with other coordinating items, such as a baby hats, for added cuteness.

Check out these 10 muslin blankets. They’re all amazingly soft and lightweight. Plus, they come in a wide variety of patterns and designs — there's truly something for everyone!

1. A 3-Pack Of Muslin Blankets That Comes In More Than 30 Pattern Combinations

This set of muslin blankets from Hudson Baby is available in nearly 40 different combinations of patterns, with the adorable prints including florals, animal prints, space scenes, geometric shapes, and more — you’ll absolutely find one (or many) that you love! The single-layer blankets are made from 100% cotton, and they measure 46 by 46 inches in size. Amazon reviewers give this pick a knockout 4.7-star rating overall on the site, after 6,000-plus reviews, with tons of commenters specifically calling out how versatile and durable these blankets are. Choose from packs of two or three.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I bought these swaddle blankets when my baby was just born and they are still going (baby is 19 months now). Initially I used them to swaddle the baby and as a burp cloth (my baby had bad reflux). As the baby got older, I used them as a blanket for her while she took a nap in the stroller. I would also clip them to the canopy of the stroller so the sun wouldn't go in her eyes while she took a nap. The fabric is soft, breathable, lightweight and washes well.”

2. A Set Of 100% Bamboo Muslin Blankets

Made from 100% bamboo viscose, these muslin blankets from cult-favorite brand aden + anais are incredibly silky and soft — so you’re basically wrapping your baby in pure luxury. The single-layer blankets are 47 by 47 inches in size, and come in packs with either two or three blankets, depending on the patterns you choose (there are more than 15 options available).

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “I own almost everything A+A makes and these blankets are by far, the best. The more you wash them, the softer they get, but right out of the packaging, they are delicious. I bought these as a gift, but my 18 month old daughter has 6 of these (and pink girl set and a set of all white), and they are her lovie blankets. She sleeps with one and loves to cuddle with them. I've owned A+A blankets for the last 5 years, and all of them have washed well and held up incredibly well.”

3. A Thicker Muslin Quilt

With four layers of fabric, this muslin blanket from Little Unicorn is the thickest option on this list by far — and your baby will love to lay and play on this cushy pick! Despite being so thick, it’s still breathable since it’s made from 100% cotton. The blanket features a pattern on one side and a coordinating solid color on the other, plus detailed stitching throughout. It measures 47 by 47 inches in size and comes in a variety of fun designs, including forest friends, watercolor roses, and woof.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Sturdy, soft, thick, well made, no snags, no pilling, beautiful design. Probably my favorite brand for muslin blankets, and we are obsessed with them. This blanket met all the [requirements] and the designs are the best. Believe me, you will not be [disappointed] in this brand, so if you are caught between brands, stop right here. You will be happy!”

4. A 4-Pack Of Muslin Blankets For Less Than $20

At less than $20 for four muslin blankets, this pick from BaeBae Goods is amazingly priced. But what’s even better is that Amazon reviewers confirm these blankets are of good quality. One reviewer explained, “When I found this 4 pack for $10 I thought it was too good to be true. Thought they would be small and thin. Quite the opposite!! Awesome size for swaddling and so thick but still soft!”

Made from 100% cotton, the single-layer muslin blankets measure 47 by 47 inches in size. Choose from a few different four-packs with blankets of this size, or from sets with six smaller gray muslin blankets in various patterns.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “LOVE these, they make for perfect swaddles and will be great light weight blankets down the line. I love muslin material, makes caring for your baby a little less stressful knowing it's breathable!”

5. A Muslin Blanket With Adorable Pom-Pom Trim

The pom-pom trim on this muslin blanket is so sweet — it’ll look adorable in pictures, plus your little one will love to snuggle with it, too. Made from 100% cotton, the soft blanket features two layers of fabric, so it’s a bit thicker than some other picks on this list. Amazon reviewers love the breathability and durability of this muslin blanket, giving it a knockout 4.7-star rating overall on the site, after 2,000-plus reviews. Choose from four color options — gray, pink, white, or brown — each of which features different trim colors. The blanket measures 47 by 47 inches.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “Absolutely love this blanket ! It’s everything I was looking for, it’s lightweight, breathable and very easy to use. The color and softness is amazing . I would definitely recommend this brand !”

6. An Organic Cotton Muslin Blanket

For those who prefer organic cotton, this muslin blanket from mushie boasts this premium material, and Amazon reviewers confirm that it’s incredibly soft, with one even writing, “There are plenty of expensive swaddles out there but none come close to the softness of these!” Overall, reviewers have given it an impressive 4.9-star overall rating on the site, after more than 1,400 reviews. The 47-by-47-inch blanket comes in a range of gorgeous muted color options, as well as a handful of subtle patterns.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “We are OBSESSED with these Mushie blankets for both our baby and our toddler. They are sized perfectly to be used as a swaddle, a nursing cover, or a blanket for a toddler bed. The neutral colors are so aesthetically pleasing and they’re soft as can be. Like everything Mushie puts out, the quality is A+.”

7. A Muslin Blanket Made From Bamboo & Cotton

This muslin blanket from LifeTree is made from a combination of bamboo and cotton, boasting the benefits of both materials — it’s soft and durable, yet moisture-wicking to keep your babe from overheating. The single-layer pick features an adorable print to bring some sunniness to your day and measures 47 by 47 inches. Choose from a couple of different patterns, and there are a few multi-pack options, too.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “My baby was born in July, we get pretty hot in our region and my baby gets easily hot so this blanket was my most used blanket. I love it a lot. It's large to use as a wrap, as a light soft blanket when the A/c was a bit too much, as a carseat cover and I'm planning on buying more because this blanket was constantly in the washer as it was our preferred blanket.”

8. A Larger Muslin Blanket With Tassel Detailing

For a larger muslin blanket, look no further than this 100% cotton pick. The blanket measures a roomy 43 by 55 inches in size, so it’d make an excellent stroller cover, play mat, or even act as a clean surface for diaper changes in a pinch. Size aside, this is also a high-quality pick — it has a soft, crinkled texture that’s pleasing to the eye and comfy to touch. The tassel detailing along the edges is both playful and beautiful.

Choose from a few colors, as well as a smaller size option, should that be of interest. The number of layers of fabric is not listed by the brand.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “This muslin baby blanket is a beautiful blanket for an infant and even up to a toddler. It is very breathable because of the muslin fabric. [...] It’s wonderful for travel. It washes very well without shrinkage. It would make an excellent baby shower gift for a boy or a girl.”

9. A 4-Pack Of Muslin Blankets With Disney Character Designs

Disney lovers will adore this four-pack of aden + anais muslin blankets, which feature the cutest character designs including Winnie, Minnie, and of course, Mickey. Amazon reviewers give this pick a knockout 4.9-star rating overall on the site, after more than 5,500 reviews, with many noting that these blankets get softer the more you wash them. The single-layer blankets are made from 100% cotton, and they’re slightly smaller than others on this list at 44 by 44 inches.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “These are THE BEST blankets out there. I’ve used this brand for years and will never use another. They get even softer over time and use too. My daughter has loved them since birth. They wear really well too. Would definitely recommend as a great shower or baby gift.”

10. A Set With A Muslin Blanket, Hat & Birth Announcement Sign

This set from Miaoberry comes with everything needed to take the most precious birth announcement photos — and it’d make a great gift (it even comes in a gift box!) or even just for yourself, too. The set includes an organic cotton muslin blanket (which measures 47 by 47 inches in size) and a coordinating modal hat with a tie knot, both of which feature a super pretty eucalyptus print. The set also includes a cute wooden sign says “hello world.”

Miaoberry makes this set in other patterns, too, including a sun rays pick, a colorful rainbow set with a bow, a sage green rainbow pick, and a mustard-colored sun rays set.

Enthusiastic Amazon review: “As a first time mom, finding good quality products for my baby is SO important to me. I had seen these beautiful organic muslin swaddles and kept eyeing them before I finally purchased one. I am SO glad I did! Not only is it 100% organic, it’s large enough to use as a swaddle or light blanket and the eucalyptus print is so cute. I LOVE the HELLO WORLD wooden name card and matching cap. My husband and I have already decided that we will use this swaddle and name card to announce the arrival of our little miracle!”