There are few things more glorious to my three daughters than when I tell them, Yes, we can go to Build-A-Bear. But now that joy is about to get a lot bigger thanks to the Build-A-Bear Bluey collection officially launching today. For real life?! Oh yes, for real life.

It’s the latest in Build-A-Bear’s many collaborations with brands and characters your kids love, and the Bluey line is especially good. Not only are there Bluey pieces for the Build-A-Bear plushes you already have, like Bluey-themed pajamas and a Bluey tee, but you can actually make your very own Bluey and Bingo... and then accessorize them as Rita and Janet, their Grannies alter-egos.

In true Build-A-Bear fashion, you can also make your plushes extra special with the red hearts inside and some musical accompaniment — you can add in a squeezable sound that either plays the Bluey theme song or little clips from the show itself. There’s even a gorgeous drawstring bag in sweet, pastel colors featuring Bluey, Bingo, and the Build-A-Bear logo for easy transport of your Bluey and Bingo plushes, as well as just carrying favorite treasures. (Who doesn’t love a great bag?)

Build-A-Bear

Seriously, how perfect are they? These items are available for Build-A-Bear Workshop pickup if they’re available near you, and you also have the option to have them shipped to you stuffed or unstuffed. (If unstuffed, you can just head to your local Build-A-Bear to get them nice and plush.)

You can buy Bluey and Bingo on their own for $32, but Build-A-Bear also has packages available, including a Bingo that comes with the theme song sound already built in for $40 and a Bluey version with a squeezable sound featuring five phrases from the show for $40.

There is also a Bluey bundle and a Bingo bundle that includes the Rita and Janet costumes, which you can buy all together for $48 per bundle. The costumes sold separately are $16.

While a plush Bingo or Bluey is always great, it’s really the stuffing of a Build-A-Bear that makes it so special — and might make it easier to grab for your own family. The collection is sure to completely sell out online, but you might have better luck finding the items you want in stores. When I typed in my own zip code, all of the Build-A-Bears near me had the items in stock for pickup, and calling a few of them confirmed that the Bluey and Bingo items were there.

The Build-A-Bear Bluey collection also currently has a limit of buying just two of the same product per order, so be sure to dispatch family if you’re looking at these for Christmas gifts. But get the kids ready and head to your local Build-A-Bear to make sure you get the plush you want — and the Grannies costumes. You don’t want anyone shouting, “Oh, biscuits!” at you.