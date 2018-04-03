These Are The Absolute Best Things About April Babies

Crocuses and tulips are beginning to pop up. Easter egg hunts are on the horizon, and across the globe new little farm animals are joining herds. Springtime is here, and if you’re expecting a new baby, it’s all the sweeter. But what of April births? Is April a good time for a baby to make its debut? These 8 fun facts about April babies seem to suggest as much.

Turns out, April is a pretty ideal time to arrive on planet Earth. Not only is the weather warming up and the sun shining, making stroller rides and outdoor jaunts possible for even the tiniest infants, April just seems to produce great kids. Maybe it’s because their mamas got to nest during the dark months of winter. Maybe it’s to do with the general springtime attitude that makes people less stressed. Who can say for certain? But history has shown that April babes are pretty great. Just look at some A-list names for confirmation: Paul Rudd — a comedic legend. Jennifer Garner — possibly the most positive celebrity out there. Shakespeare — I mean, can we say G.O.A.T.?

Your April baby will likely be no different. Here’s all the fun stuff they have to look forward to.

1 Happy Kids MoMo Productions/DigitalVision/Getty Images Ask scientists and some will tell you, the season you're born in can influence your personality. If you’re an April baby, that’s a great thing. “March, April, and May babies, you score high on the hyperthymia scale,” reports Time magazine. Hyperthymia is general optimism, says Time. Which is to say, April babies tend to be chronically upbeat.

2 Healthy Humans Being born in April may mean a child is at less risk for disease. A 2015 study suggested that birth month may affect lifetime disease risk, according to the Washington Post. Looking at the data — which included a massive 1,749,400 individuals with records at New York-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center born between 1900 and 2000 — April babies, along with those born in February, March, May and July, tended to be at the lowest risk of disease.

3 You Could Have An Aries Or Taurus Depending on the date your little one comes into the world, she'll either be an Aries (March 22 to April 21) or Taurus (April 22 to May 21) – both have some pretty stellar qualities to anticipate. Aries are known for their confident and active personalities, but beware because they can also be a little extra pushy during the toddler years. The Taurus, on the other hand, are generally happy, pleasure-seeking babes and overall, down-to-earth. Although stubbornness isn't totally off the table, as their sign is the bull.

4 Their Birth Month Is The Only One That Starts With A Joke Prepare to have your April baby be well versed in practical jokes thanks to the month kicking off with April Fool’s. This introduction to humor will help them appreciate the joys of mirth from an early age. (Just watch out for those elementary school pranks!)

5 Share A Birthday With The Queen Love The Crown? Then this April factoid is going to blow your mind. Your impending arrival will share a birthday month with Queen Elizabeth. The Queen was born on April 21, 1926! Next thing you know, your little darling will be demanding their own Golden Jubilee.

6 April Babies Get Two Birth Flowers Woraphon Nusen / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Ready the bouquets, a new bundle of joy is about to appear and this baby is so special it gets two birthday month flowers: the sweet pea and the daisy. The former signify “blissful pleasure” according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac; the daisy “conveys innocence, loyal love, and purity.” All great characteristics to impress upon your wee one.

7 They’re Diamonds, Every One Of Them One of the big perks of being an April baby is getting to claim diamonds as their birthstone. Even cooler? “Adopted from the Greek word adamas, diamond means ‘invincible,’” the American Gem Society says. Another fun fact you can share with your little gem